Shaji, I miss you

Mullappally Ramachandran By

Express News Service

Imet Shaji, as Shanavas is fondly addressed by those close to him, while I was an office- bearer of KSU and, later when I became chairman of the Calicut University, we became pretty close. My interactions with Shaji increased and I could fathom his love, kindness and astute political brilliance which only he can deliver.

He was always in the forefront of any political move and never shied away from the responsibilities entrusted to him. Shaji, son of leading lawyer Ibrahimkutty, could gel into any political group in the blink of an eye as he was a natural social and political worker just as a fish takes to water. Shaji had fought several bitter political battles in his life and had tasted consecutive defeats at the hustings - from the Assembly polls at Vadakkekara in 1987 where he faced defeat and in 1991 in the same constituency. He was defeated in 1996 too, this time at Pattambi.

Any other politician would have lost hope. But not Shanavas.

He got the party ticket for the Lok Sabha polls of 1999 and contested from Chirayinkeezh. To no avail. His efforts came a cropper in 2004 too. In 2009, the party reposed faith in him and this time there was no looking back for the brilliant and maverick Shanavas who won by a huge margin from Wayanad thus getting into a Parliament post for the first time.

In 2014, he repeated his victory. His grit, determination and fighting spirit is unparalleled. Shanavas was troubled by ill health for the past couple of years but he was a great fighter and could majestically walk his way back to become the KPCC working president.

I was looking forward to a good innings with him as we were always very close to each other. We were office-bearers together. A close friend and brother, he stood by me through thick and thin. He was one politician and friend with whom I could share my woes, happiness and even trivia. Shanavas was hospitalised for a liver transplant surgery and we all thought it would be a successful one.

However, leaving all of us and his family in deep sorrow, my dear friend lost his final battle unlike the several times in life where he had bounced back with that joyful smile and laughter. This time he could not make it. Shaji, I miss you just as everyone close to you and lakhs and lakhs of ardent party workers.