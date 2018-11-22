Home States Kerala

Shaji, I miss you

Imet Shaji, as Shanavas is fondly addressed by those close to him, while I was an office- bearer of KSU and, later when I became chairman of the Calicut University, we became pretty close.

Published: 22nd November 2018 01:19 AM  |   Last Updated: 22nd November 2018 09:08 AM   |  A+A-

By Mullappally Ramachandran
Express News Service

Imet Shaji, as Shanavas is fondly addressed by those close to him, while I was an office- bearer of KSU and, later when I became chairman of the Calicut University, we became pretty close. My interactions with Shaji increased and I could fathom his love, kindness and astute political brilliance which only he can deliver. 

 He was always in the forefront of any political move and never shied away from the responsibilities entrusted to him. Shaji, son of leading lawyer Ibrahimkutty, could gel into any political group in the blink of an eye as he was a natural social and political worker just as a fish takes to water. Shaji had fought several bitter political battles in his life and had tasted consecutive defeats at the hustings - from the Assembly polls at Vadakkekara in 1987 where he faced defeat and in 1991 in the same constituency.  He was defeated in 1996 too, this time at Pattambi. 

Any other politician would have lost hope. But not Shanavas. 
He got the party ticket for the Lok Sabha polls of 1999 and contested from Chirayinkeezh.  To no avail. His efforts came a cropper in 2004 too. In 2009, the party reposed faith in him and this time there was no looking back for the brilliant and maverick Shanavas who won by a huge margin from Wayanad thus getting into a Parliament post for the first time. 

In 2014, he repeated his victory. His grit, determination and fighting spirit is unparalleled. Shanavas was troubled by ill health for the past couple of years but he was a great fighter and could majestically walk his way back to become the KPCC working president. 

I was looking forward to a good innings with him as we were always very close to each other. We were office-bearers together.  A close friend and brother, he stood by me through thick and thin. He was one politician and friend with whom I could share my woes, happiness and even trivia. Shanavas was hospitalised for a liver transplant surgery and we all thought it would be a successful one.

However, leaving all of us and his family in deep sorrow, my dear friend lost his final battle unlike the several times in life where he had bounced back with that joyful smile and laughter. This time he could not make it. Shaji, I miss you just as everyone close to you and lakhs and lakhs of ardent party workers.

Stay up to date on all the latest Kerala news with The New Indian Express App. Download now
(Get the news that matters from New Indian Express on WhatsApp. Click this link and hit 'Click to Subscribe'. Follow the instructions after that.)

Comments

Disclaimer : We respect your thoughts and views! But we need to be judicious while moderating your comments. All the comments will be moderated by the newindianexpress.com editorial. Abstain from posting comments that are obscene, defamatory or inflammatory, and do not indulge in personal attacks. Try to avoid outside hyperlinks inside the comment. Help us delete comments that do not follow these guidelines.

The views expressed in comments published on newindianexpress.com are those of the comment writers alone. They do not represent the views or opinions of newindianexpress.com or its staff, nor do they represent the views or opinions of The New Indian Express Group, or any entity of, or affiliated with, The New Indian Express Group. newindianexpress.com reserves the right to take any or all comments down at any time.

Videos
Huawei Mate 20 Pro phone. (Photo | EPS)
OH MY GIZMO: First look of Huawei Mate 20 Pro | Exclusive from the launch event
Kisan Rally March moving towards parliament Street in New Delhi on Friday. | (Shekhar Yadav | EPS)
Why are the farmers protesting? Here are their demands..
Gallery
Thousands of farmers from across the country, who have been camping at the Ramlila ground in New Delhi since Thursday, began their march to Parliament Street on Friday amid heavy policy deployment, to press for their demands, including debt relief and remunerative prices for their produce. (Photo | EPS/Shekhar Yadav)
Tamil Nadu farmers join rally in Delhi, start naked protest
Bollywood actors Tillotama Shome, Irrfan Khan and Rasika Duggal during the screening of film 'Qissa' in Mumbai. (File | PTI)
Here are some rare snaps of Bollywood star Irrfan Khan
flipboard facebook twitter whatsapp