Some officers taking law into their hands: Kerala HC

The Kerala High Court on Wednesday observed that some police officers deployed at Sabarimala were taking the law into their hands in some instances.

By Express News Service

KOCHI:  The Kerala High Court on Wednesday observed that some police officers deployed at Sabarimala were taking the law into their hands in some instances. Some officers deployed at Sannidhanam are forcefully waking up the devotees sleeping in the Nadapanthal.

This is in violation of the Supreme Court order in the Ramlila Maidan case. The Apex Court had held the right of privacy and the right to sleep should be treated as fundamental rights. According to the SC order, “An individual is entitled to sleep as comfortably and as freely as he breathes. To disturb sleep, therefore, would amount to torture which is now accepted as a violation of human right,” held by the Supreme Court.

The court also slammed the disrespectful attitude of police officers - IG Vijay Sakhare and SP Yatish Chandra towards devotees. The court asked whether these officers knew to read and write Malayalam?
“How will they understand the crux of the prohibitory order issued in Malayalam by the District Magistrate?” the Court asked. The court also asked the AG about the age of SP Yatish Chandra so as to ascertain his mental maturity. “Was he the same officer who allegedly assaulted women and children at Puthuvype?” the court asked. 

