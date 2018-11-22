Home States Kerala

SP-Minister spat continues as police allegedly stopped Pon Radhakrishnan's vehicle

The incident took place around 1.30 am near Thriveni bridge at Pamba when Pon Radhakrishnan and team were returning in three cars from the Ganapathy temple.

Published: 22nd November 2018 01:03 PM  |   Last Updated: 22nd November 2018 01:03 PM   |  A+A-

G H Yathish Chandra having a word with Pon Radhakrishnan as A N Radhakrishnan looks on | Express

By Express News Service

PAMBA: Pamba witnessed dramatic scenes early Thursday when the police allegedly stopped the vechile of Union minister Pon Radhakrishnan, who was returning after Sabarimala darshan. However the police denied the charges and clarified that they blocked only the vehicle which came last to inspect whether a person involved in law and order issues at Sannidhanam last month was inside it.

The incident took place around 1.30 am near Thriveni bridge at Pamba when Pon Radhakrishnan and team were returning in three cars from the Ganapathy temple. SP Harisankar who is in-charge of Pamba law and order and a team were stationed near the bridge to check the vehicles. The vehicle was inspected following the tip off that an accused in the Sannidhanam law and order breakage was present in the last car.

When the police stopped the car and began inspection, the Union minister asked his driver to stop the car and inquired with the police officer. Later, the vehicles were allowed to proceed.

The vehicle inspection of the police triggered a controversy as Radhakrishnan had already engaged in a war of words with an another police officer - Nilakkal SP GH Yathish Chandra - on Wednesday morning for not allowing private vehicles from Nilakkal to Pamba.

Meanwhile, speaking to Express, Harisankar said he did not block or inspect the minister's vehicle and he did check a car suspecting a person the police are looking for was inside. Controversies are baseless. We did not check the minister's vehicle. CCTV footage itself proved the fact. I have also clarified about this to the minister at that time," he said.

Pon Radhakrishnan Yathish Chandra

