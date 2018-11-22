Syro Malabar Church warns SOS convenor

By Express News Service

KOCHI: Father Augustine Vattoly was warned by the Syro Malabar Church on Thursday for leading a fight against the regressive stands of the Catholic institution in the state. Father Augustine, who was the convenor of the ‘Save our Sisters’ campaign, was warned in a letter undersigned by the Apostolic Administrator of Ernakulam-Angamaly Syro-Malabar diocese Mar Jacob Manathodath. The letter threatened Father Augustine of disciplinary action if a satisfactory explanation to his actions is not furnished.

The letter states: “It was reported to me that you organised a dharna at the Secretariat of Kerala, in the name of the movement ‘Save Our Sisters’ of which you are said to be the convener. I am told that such actions by a priest will seriously tarnish the name of the Church in public and will cause scandal among the faithful.

Therefore, I hereby strongly prohibit you from organising and attending the dharna and similar activities. Disobedience will incur ecclesiastical actions as per the Church law.”

Father Augustine refused to comment on the issue. “I have received the letter from the diocese and will furnish a response as asked,” he said.