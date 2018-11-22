Ulterior motive behind Sec 144 imposition at Sabarimala: Pon Radhakrishnan

By Express News Service

SABARIMALA: Union Minister of State for Finance Pon Radhakrishnan has said the prohibitory orders clamped on Sabarimala are with an ulterior motive against pilgrims and the temple.The Union Minister, who offered prayers at the temple after travelling in a bus from Nilakkal, told reporters the authorities imposed prohibitory orders with the evil intention of preventing pilgrims, who come in groups for darsan at the hill shrine.

Pon Radhakrishnan, who started Sabarimala pilgrimage when he was eight, asked the state government to immediately withdraw the prohibitory orders in the larger interests of pilgrimsllity. He said the ban on pilgrims from chanting Ayyappa mantra at the temple was a clear proof of the vested interests of the authorities.

Pon Radhakrishnan asked the government to withdraw the restrictions on the pilgrim vehicles from going to Pampa. He termed the prohibitory order as a farce as the police are allowing 50 pilgrims in KSRTC buses as the order stipulates against a gathering of more than four.

The Union Minister said the authorities should initiate measures to lift all restrictions, including the curbs on night stay and the right of the pilgrims to chant Ayyappa mantra at the Sannidhanam and trekking path.

He expressed anguish over the unruly behaviour of Yatheesh Chandra, the police special officer at Nilakkal, when he sought to lift curbs on plying of pilgrim vehicles up to Pampa. “Will the police officer speak to a minister in the state in the manner in which he spoke to me,” the Union Minister said.