Another tribal infant dies in Kerala's Attappad

The newborn was rushed to a super speciality hospital here, but he died later, health department officials said.

By PTI

PALAKKAD:  In yet another incident of tribal infant death, a three-day-old child, who choked while being breastfed and developed complications, died at a hospital here Thursday evening, officials said.

The infant, a boy, was born on Monday to a couple, hailing from Melechuttara hamlet in Puthur panchayat in Attappady, one of the largest tribal settlements in the state.

Though the newborn was rushed to a super speciality hospital here, he died later, health department officials said.

Of the 11 infant deaths in Attappady this year, six had died following complications after choking while being breastfed, they added.

 

