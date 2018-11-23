Home States Kerala

Bangla men smuggle in fake currencies

By Toby Antony
Express News Service

KOCHI: At a time when intelligence agencies are concerned about the illegal migration of Bangladeshis into the state, the police and the National Investigation Agency (NIA) probing the Fake Indian Currency Note (FICN) seizure from Thrissur in July revealed a Bangladesh-based racket has directly smuggled FICN into Kerala.

Agencies suspect the seizure is the tip of an iceberg and the racket has printed crores of counterfeit notes after demonetisation.Post demonetisation, NIA has registered 14 FICN cases across India a majority of which are from Bangladesh.

“This will be the first case in Kerala in which Bangladeshis have directly smuggled FICN to the state and attempted to circulate it here. The cyber investigation team which traced the mobile phones of the Bangladeshis said they have escaped to Bangladesh.These persons are to be arraigned as accused in the case. We will seek the assistance of agencies in Bangladesh to trace them.The persons related to the case are suspected to have links with a Bangladesh-based racket pumping several crores of fake Indian currencies.

The agencies are on the lookout for Bangladeshis Alim, Sadikul and Aktharul who were in Kerala to supply and circulate fake currencies.Murshidabad native Ali Hossain was arrested for trying to buy clothing materials using fake currency at a textile shop near Bata Junction in Thrissur.

The police had seized 101 FICN in 2000 denomination from Mudappallur, Palakkad from the rented house where the accused was staying. The NIA is investigating the case.“On July 9, Bangladeshis Alim and Sadikul reached the rented accommodation of Ali Hossain. They hatched a conspiracy to circulate fake currencies in Kerala. They planned places where the fake currencies can be used for the transaction.

On July 12,  Alim and Sadikul left the place to bring in fake currencies from Bangladesh. Arrested Ali Hossain kept in touch with Alim over the phone,” sources said.  On August 12, Alim along with another Bangladeshi, Aktharul, reached Thrissur by train. On August 19, they went to Thrissur to use fake currency for the transaction.

Ali was assigned to do transactions using fake currencies while the other two remained at a distance. Ali entered a fashion store and bought a dress. He gave `2,000 for buying the material. However, on suspicion of being a fake note, it was returned.

National Investigation Agency Fake Indian Currency Note

