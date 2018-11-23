CSI institutions set to adopt green protocol

By Express News Service

KOTTAYAM: The Church of South India (CSI) has decided to implement the green protocol across all its institutions. The recently concluded Synod executive of the Church has approved the green protocol initiative as part of ensuring the eco-friendly functioning of its institutions.

According to Church functionaries, CSI is the first church in the country to put in place the green protocol guidelines. To implement the green protocol, the Church will translate the guidelines into regional languages and provide special training to the clergy and school teachers.

The Synod was presided over by CSI Moderator Bishop Thomas K Oommen. CSI general secretary D R Sadananda, treasurer Robert Bruce and environment department director Mathew Koshi Punnackadu spoke. CSI is country’s only Church having an Ecological Concerns Department.