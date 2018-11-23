Home States Kerala

Deve Gowda convenes meeting of JD(S) MLAs

Deve_Gowda

Former PM and JD(S) supremo Deve Gowda (File | EPS)

By Express News Service

THIRUVANANTHAPURAM: With the tussle over ministership continuing within the Janata Dal (S), party national president H D Deve Gowda has summoned the party’s three MLAs - Water Resources Minister Mathew T Thomas, K Krishnankutty and C K Nanu - to Bengaluru on Thursday. It’s learnt the party central leadership will soon take a call on demands from one faction to replace Thomas.  

With the Pinarayi Government completing two-and-a-half years, the Krishnankutty faction in the party has raised the demanded Thomas should be replaced by Krishnankutty. A letter in this regard has already been given to the national president. However with Deve Gowda out of station for long, the decision has been pending for quite some time. “JD(S) national president has asked us to reach here to discuss some important matters. Nanu and myself have already reached,” Krishnankutty told Express.

A section in the party said  Thomas and Krishnankutty were to rotate the ministership between themselves.
“We didn’t raise the demand till now since the government was busy with flood relief. We are confident the leadership would take an appropriate decision,” said a senior leader. The Thomas faction rubbished the rival faction’s claims.

