Easing of curbs sees slight increase in pilgrim inflow

Close on the heels of the removal of travel restrictions from Nilakkal to Pampa at night, there is a slight increase in the inflow of pilgrims.

Published: 23rd November 2018 08:04 AM  |   Last Updated: 23rd November 2018 08:04 AM   |  A+A-

The Valiya Nadapandal at Sabarimala wears a deserted look following restrictions by the police | B P Deepu

By Krishnachand K
Express News Service

PAMPA: Close on the heels of the removal of travel restrictions from Nilakkal to Pampa at night, there is a slight increase in the inflow of pilgrims. The decision to remove the restrictions of the trekking of pilgrims from 9.30 pm to 2 am and stopping the KSRTC services from 8 pm to midnight was taken on Wednesday night.

From Thursday morning, the KSRTC buses reaching Pampa were filled with pilgrims. The frequency of shuttle services has been increased and KSRTC officers had to pressure the authorities to release more buses. “At present, the number of pilgrims has been increased. But we don’t have sufficient buses. We will request the authorities to release more buses to ply between Nilakkal and Pampa,” a KSRTC officer at Pampa told Express.

The KSRTC also anticipates more rush in the coming days. As per the details available with Virtual Queue counters at Pampa, the number of pass issuance has been increased. According to the police, approximately 7,000 passes were issued daily on an average from the beginning of mandalam season till Wednesday. They also said the frequency of pass issuance in an hour has been increased.

“We can say there is a gradual rise in the arrival of pilgrims. Earlier, many pilgrims who registered in the queue system had not turned up here. However, there is some change and hopefully, there will be an increase in the coming days,” said Ratheesh, an officer who was on duty at Virtual Queue counter. Even though there is a slight increase in inflow, the major fall in pilgrims from the state is still a major concern.

