High Court cracks the whip, tells cops to stay disciplined

KOCHI: In the backdrop of several police officers facing brickbats from the public for allegedly riding roughshod, the Kerala High Court directed the state police chief to ensure and maintain strict standards of orderly conduct in the police force.“Any action by a police officer which lacks civility is a risk to the trust and confidence reposed by the public in the policing system,” the HC said.

Policemen helping an old man climb

the holy steps at Sabarimala temple

on Thursday | B P Deepu

A Division Bench of Justice P R Ramachandra Menon and Justice Devan Ramachandran said though the state police chief from time to time has been issuing circulars on decent and decorous behaviour to the public, the court often sees these being thrown to the winds, at least by some of the officers. This should be checked by the state police chief scrupulously and the court directed him to ensure all officers fall in line with the diktats. This will mean no citizen will feel apprehensive while approaching an officer for assistance and the country can finally get rid of the colonial legacy of police being persecutors and tormentors, rather than being a friend in need.

The HC order came on a plea from I Siddique Babu and Shameema of Kochi alleging harassment by P S Shiju, Circle Inspector, Hill Palace station, Tripu nithura.

The court said a police officer is always expected to act fairly and professionally and ensure decency and not to breach it even under extreme provocation. The police force is a professional force and every civilised nation requires its police department to act with equanimity even in the face of extreme vexation, instigation or stress.

The court also cautioned the CircleInspector iff any such instance was brought to its notice in the future, it will not hesitate to take necessary action as warranted under the law.

Chief Minister meets Governor

T’Puram : Chief Minister Pinarayi Vijayan met Governor P Sathasivam at the Raj Bhavan on Thursday in the wake of the recent controversies related to Sabarimala and furore over the visit of Union minister Pon Radhakrishnan. After receiving several petitions from various political leaders, the Governor had called Pinarayi Vijayan to the Raj Bhavan for a discussion on the Sabarimala issue. During the half-hour meeting, they discussed the measures taken to address the complaints regarding lack of basic amenities, and the need to improve transport facility between Nilakkal and Pampa. The Governor highlighted the grievance expressed by Pon Radhakrishnan. Complaints about police action and the possibility of lifting the restrictions were also discussed. The CM assured the Governor that all the issues will be looked into and acted upon as soon as possible.

Cops register fresh case against K Surendran

Pampa: The police have registered a fresh case against BJP leader K Surendran for allegedly taking part in the conspiracy to stop a 52-year-old woman at Sannidhanam on the day of Chithira attavishesham. He was granted bail for the charges of violating prohibitory orders at Nilakkal. However, he is still behind the bars as an arrest warrant had been issued against him in Kannur. The police have charged a non-bailable offence as per Sec 120 (b) (Punishment for conspiracy). The police have also submitted a report to Pathanamthitta first class judicial magistrate seeking his custody.