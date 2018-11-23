Karippur suicide: Victim was Jharkhand native, say cops

By Express News Service

MALAPPURAM: The police have identified the woman who was found hanging in the room of a CISF SI at Karippur. The investigators on Thursday confirmed the woman was from Jharkhand and asked the relatives to receive the body. A check by the police had found the Aadhaar card in which the victim’s name was Fathima Nisha from Allahabad.

However, her real name is Fatima Khatoon, hailing from Chatra in Jharkhand, according to investigators. “We have found the woman is from Jharkhand and contacted the relatives. They are ready to receive the body,” said Karippur SI M P Ibrahim.It was on Monday evening the body was found in the room rented by the CISF officer at Unnyalparamba near Karippur airport.

The police said the officer, who hails from Uttar Pradesh, was transferred to Calicut International Airport a year ago. The lady was staying with the officer for the past few months and the duo left the room on November 4. The woman returned to Karippur on November 17. When the officer arrived on Monday evening, he found the body hanging and informed the police.

The police suspect the lady committed suicide after she was asked to leave the officer after he got married. “Doctors have confirmed elements of suicide. The grief of getting separated might have led to the suicide,” Ibrahim said, adding the body will be handed over to relatives.