Home States Kerala

Karippur suicide: Victim was Jharkhand native, say cops

The police have identified the woman who was found hanging in the room of a CISF SI at Karippur.

Published: 23rd November 2018 10:05 AM  |   Last Updated: 23rd November 2018 10:05 AM   |  A+A-

death, murder,suicide

For representational purposes

By Express News Service

MALAPPURAM: The police have identified the woman who was found hanging in the room of a CISF SI at Karippur. The investigators on Thursday confirmed the woman was from Jharkhand and asked the relatives to receive the body. A check by the police had found the Aadhaar card in which the victim’s name was Fathima Nisha from Allahabad.

However, her real name is Fatima Khatoon, hailing from Chatra in Jharkhand, according to investigators. “We have found the woman is from Jharkhand and contacted the relatives. They are ready to receive the body,” said Karippur SI M P Ibrahim.It was on Monday evening the body was found in the room rented by the CISF officer at Unnyalparamba near Karippur airport.   

The police said the officer, who hails from Uttar Pradesh, was transferred to Calicut International Airport a year ago. The lady was staying with the officer for the past few months and the duo left the room on November 4. The woman returned to Karippur on November 17. When the officer arrived on Monday evening, he found the body hanging and informed the police.

The police suspect the lady committed suicide after she was asked to leave the officer after he got married. “Doctors have confirmed elements of suicide. The grief of getting separated might have led to the suicide,” Ibrahim said, adding the body will be handed over to relatives.

Stay up to date on all the latest Kerala news with The New Indian Express App. Download now
(Get the news that matters from New Indian Express on WhatsApp. Click this link and hit 'Click to Subscribe'. Follow the instructions after that.)
TAGS
CISF Karippur suicide

Comments

Disclaimer : We respect your thoughts and views! But we need to be judicious while moderating your comments. All the comments will be moderated by the newindianexpress.com editorial. Abstain from posting comments that are obscene, defamatory or inflammatory, and do not indulge in personal attacks. Try to avoid outside hyperlinks inside the comment. Help us delete comments that do not follow these guidelines.

The views expressed in comments published on newindianexpress.com are those of the comment writers alone. They do not represent the views or opinions of newindianexpress.com or its staff, nor do they represent the views or opinions of The New Indian Express Group, or any entity of, or affiliated with, The New Indian Express Group. newindianexpress.com reserves the right to take any or all comments down at any time.

Videos
Huawei Mate 20 Pro phone. (Photo | EPS)
OH MY GIZMO: First look of Huawei Mate 20 Pro | Exclusive from the launch event
Kisan Rally March moving towards parliament Street in New Delhi on Friday. | (Shekhar Yadav | EPS)
Why are the farmers protesting? Here are their demands..
Gallery
Thousands of farmers from across the country, who have been camping at the Ramlila ground in New Delhi since Thursday, began their march to Parliament Street on Friday amid heavy policy deployment, to press for their demands, including debt relief and remunerative prices for their produce. (Photo | EPS/Shekhar Yadav)
Tamil Nadu farmers join rally in Delhi, start naked protest
Bollywood actors Tillotama Shome, Irrfan Khan and Rasika Duggal during the screening of film 'Qissa' in Mumbai. (File | PTI)
Here are some rare snaps of Bollywood star Irrfan Khan
flipboard facebook twitter whatsapp