Kerala JD(S) minister Mathew T Thomas to resign, will be replaced by MLA Krishnankutty

By Express News Service

TIRUVALLA: Kerala Water Resources Minister Mathew T Thomas said he will resign from his post on Saturday as per the directions of the central committee of the Janata Dal (Secular). The party has decided to replace Thomas with senior MLA K Krishnankutty.

"As a worker of the Janata Dal party, I have a commitment to obey the direction of the higher authorities of the party. The time for submitting my resignation letter will be decided after discussing with the chief minister," he said, adding that he had also resigned from the post of minister during the previous LDF ministry.

Thomas also added that some propaganda against him and his family, calling for him to be removed from the post, had hurt him and said this type of attitude was not good for left politics. Thomas has represented Tiruvalla assembly constituency for the last three terms.

When contacted, a JD(S) spokesperson said the decision to direct Thomas to resign was taken as the party felt that there were many other senior MLAs who should be given an opportunity. "Since Thomas has been the MLA in his constituency for quite some time, the party felt that its other MLAs should also be given a chance," said the spokesperson, on condition of anonymity.

CM: JD(S) decision will indeed be accepted

THIRUVANANTHAPURAM: “The decision was taken at the meeting called by the national president. A letter in this regard will be given to the Chief Minister and LDF leadership. The other matters, including the date of swearing-in will be decided later,” minister-designate K Krishnankutty told ‘Express’.

Responding to questions, Chief Minister Pinarayi Vijayan made clear that the decision by the JD(S) would be accepted. “Being a government run by the political front, the decision regarding ministership should be taken by each party,” he said.

With trouble brewing within the party over ministership, Deve Gowda had summoned the party’s three MLAs - Water Resources Minister Mathew T Thomas, K Krishnankutty and C K Nanu - to Bengaluru on Thursday night for a consensus meeting. The party central leadership discussed the demands from one faction to replace Mathew T Thomas.

With the Pinarayi government completing two and a half years, the Krishnankutty faction in the party raised the demanded that Mathew T Thomas should be replaced with Krishnankutty. A letter in this regard was given to the national president. However, with Deve Gowda out of station for long, the decision remained pending. Sources said the national leadership has asked Mathew T Thomas not to make his protest public. According to one section, there was an understanding that the ministership would be shared between Mathew Thomas and Krishnankutty.

“We did not raise the demand till recently as the government was busy with flood relief Now, the issue has been taken up with the central leadership,” said a senior leader.

(With inputs from Online Desk and PTI)