Kerala MLA's son, daughter's husband arrested in Saudi Arabia for hawala deal

The Saudi foreign ministry has officially alerted the Directorate of Revenue Intelligence of the arrest, as reported by the Malayalam media.

The son and son-in-law of National Secular Conference MLA PTA Rahim have been arrested in Saudi Arabia in connection with a hawala deal.

The Saudi foreign ministry has officially alerted the Directorate of Revenue Intelligence (DRI) of the arrest, Malayalam media report.

Rahim's son PT Shabeer and his daughter's husband Vayoli Muhammed Shabeer were among the 19 arrested 10 days ago for illegal money transfer for gold, according to reports.

MLA Rahim, who denied the reports, told Express,”I spoke to them barely two days ago. My son-in-law runs a multinational firm based in Saudi where my my son also works. They said money transferred to the company’s Bahrain branch exceeded the maximum transaction limit under Saudi rules. Other reports are baseless.”

Rahim, representing the Kunnamangalam constituency of Kozhikode district contested as a left independent and supports he ruling Left Democratic Front (LDF) in the house.

(With ENS inputs)
 

