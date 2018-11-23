Home States Kerala

M I Shanavas laid to rest with full honours

KPCC working president M I Shanavas MP, who passed away on Wednesday, was laid to rest at Thottathumpady Juma Masjid, Kaloor, here on Thursday with full state honours.

Published: 23rd November 2018 09:49 AM  |   Last Updated: 23rd November 2018 09:49 AM   |  A+A-

Political leaders and the public gathered at the Thottathumpadi Juma Masjid in Kochi to bid adieu to Wayanad MP M I Shanavas on Thursday | Albin Mathew

By Express News Service

KOCHI: KPCC working president M I Shanavas MP, who passed away on Wednesday, was laid to rest at Thottathumpady Juma Masjid, Kaloor, here on Thursday with full state honours.Opposition leader Ramesh Chennithala, KPCC president Mullappally Ramachandran, working president K Sudhakaran and former Chief Minister Oommen Chandy, among other senior Congress leaders attended the funeral. The namaz-e-janaza (funeral prayer) was led by IUML president Panakkad Sadiqali Shihab Thangal.

The body, which was shifted to his residence after it was kept at Ernakulam Town Hall for paying last respects by the public on Wednesday night, was taken to the mosque by 10 am. The 67-year-old two-term MP from Wayanad died at a private hospital in Chennai on Wednesday morning.“Shanavas was a powerful voice of the Congress in the Parliament for the past decade. He effectively presented the ideologies of the party,” said KPCC chief Mullappally Ramachandran at a condolence meeting here on Thursday. With the death of Shanavas he lost a good friend, said Mullappally.  

“Shanavas took courageous stand and formulated policies for the Congress during the party’s trying period,” said Opposition leader Ramesh Chennithala. “Shanavas had shown how to handle practically sensitive issues,” said UDF convener Benny Behanan. Former KPCC chief M M Hassan, CPM district secretary C N Mohanan, KC(M) leader Joy Abraham, S Sharma MLA, KPCC working presidents K Sudhakaran, Kodikunnil Suresh and Mayor Soumini Jain, among others attended the meeting.

Earlier, IUML national general secretary P K Kunhalikutty, Thamarassery Bishop Mar Remigiose Inchananiyil, AICC secretary P C Vishnunath, CPI leader Sathyan Mokeri and Sashi Tharoor MP paid homage.

