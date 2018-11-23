Home States Kerala

Planters tap 70-year-old’s potential

The 70-year-old, who does not possess any degree or godfather, did not let them down.

Published: 23rd November 2018 09:52 AM  |   Last Updated: 23rd November 2018 09:52 AM   |  A+A-

The machine has a sensor that helps the farmer gauge the depth of the cut being made on the tree

By Anu Kuruvilla
Express News Service

KOCHI: His ability to think out of the box and come up with incredible inventions had prompted several rubber plantation owners to approach Zachariah Mathew and ask him to design a motorised rubber tapping machine.

The 70-year-old, who does not possess any degree or godfather, did not let them down. For a man who has 30 international and national patents to his credit, it was another challenge, another chance. Lack of enough experienced tappers has always been a worry in the state. Further, after the rubber prices fell, many farmers didn’t find employing tappers viable. So they let them go and started tapping the trees themselves. They soon realised a motorised machine will make their job easier,” said Mathew.

Zachariah Mathew had developed a model of rubber tapping machine eight years ago, but it was cumbersome as the batteries those days were not compact. However, with the invention of the lithium batteries, he was able to come up with a compact hand-held machine.“It has been patented and costs Rs 29,980. It has a sensor that helps the farmer gauge the depth of the cut being made on the tree. This, in turn, prevents the tree from getting ‘injured’’’, he said.

Mathew is yet to get the Rubber Board’s go-ahead even though his product has entered the market.“I’ll be submitting the machine at the Rubber Board for certification on Saturday,” he said.Rubber Research Institute of India director James Jacob said: “There’re many steps involved in certification. The machine has to undergo field testing for a few months before being certified.”

“Many similar products, mostly Chinese, are available in the market. There’re doubts about their efficiency. That’s why the institute encourages Indian ideators like Zachariah Mathew to come up with innovations,” said Jacob.

Mathew, who started off at 23, is confident of his product’s ability.“I design machines keeping the end users’ requirements in mind and I don’t feel my days of innovation are over,” he said.Mathew, an adjunct professor and chief technology officer at Amal Jyoti College of Engineering, Kanjirappally, was the one to develop and execute the self-collapsing bridge and Saptaswaras at Tirupati temple.

The device he developed to test sugarcane’s sucrose level in short time is now being used by many sugar industries in the country. His other achievements include a base-hinged hydraulic pole and and a robot to climb coconut tree.

His waste-to-energy technology was found to be superior by the National Research and Development Corporation, New Delhi. It will be implemented gradually all over the country.

Honours

● Rajiv Gandhi Shiromani Award
● National Excellence Award
● Rashtriya Ekta Award
● Felicitated by the National Innovation Foundation, Ahmedabad

Stay up to date on all the latest Kerala news with The New Indian Express App. Download now
(Get the news that matters from New Indian Express on WhatsApp. Click this link and hit 'Click to Subscribe'. Follow the instructions after that.)
TAGS
Zachariah Mathew rubber tapping machine

Comments

Disclaimer : We respect your thoughts and views! But we need to be judicious while moderating your comments. All the comments will be moderated by the newindianexpress.com editorial. Abstain from posting comments that are obscene, defamatory or inflammatory, and do not indulge in personal attacks. Try to avoid outside hyperlinks inside the comment. Help us delete comments that do not follow these guidelines.

The views expressed in comments published on newindianexpress.com are those of the comment writers alone. They do not represent the views or opinions of newindianexpress.com or its staff, nor do they represent the views or opinions of The New Indian Express Group, or any entity of, or affiliated with, The New Indian Express Group. newindianexpress.com reserves the right to take any or all comments down at any time.

Videos
Huawei Mate 20 Pro phone. (Photo | EPS)
OH MY GIZMO: First look of Huawei Mate 20 Pro | Exclusive from the launch event
Kisan Rally March moving towards parliament Street in New Delhi on Friday. | (Shekhar Yadav | EPS)
Why are the farmers protesting? Here are their demands..
Gallery
Thousands of farmers from across the country, who have been camping at the Ramlila ground in New Delhi since Thursday, began their march to Parliament Street on Friday amid heavy policy deployment, to press for their demands, including debt relief and remunerative prices for their produce. (Photo | EPS/Shekhar Yadav)
Tamil Nadu farmers join rally in Delhi, start naked protest
Bollywood actors Tillotama Shome, Irrfan Khan and Rasika Duggal during the screening of film 'Qissa' in Mumbai. (File | PTI)
Here are some rare snaps of Bollywood star Irrfan Khan
flipboard facebook twitter whatsapp