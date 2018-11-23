Priest reinstated at Vaikom temple on minister Kadakampally Surendran’s orders

By Express News Service

KOTTAYAM: A melsanthi mysteriously left out of the list of priests recruited for special duties at the Vaikom Sri Mahadevar temple, during the ongoing Asthami festival, on Thursday was reinstated following Devaswom Minister Kadakampally Surendran’s intervention.

G Jeevan was reinstated following complaints from various Dalit organisations including Kerala Pulayar Maha Sabha (KPMS). Hailing from Chettimangalam, Jeevan is the melsanthi at the Travancore Devaswom Board (TDB)-run Thevardhanam Maha Vishnu temple, Arunoottimangalam.

It was on November 19, the TDB published the list of priests assigned for special duties at the Vaikom temple.Jeevan along with four other priests was given duty of distributing ‘prasadam’ to devotees in front of the sanctum sanctorum.

However, the TDB published a revised list within hours from which Jeevan’s name was missing. Dalit organisations came out against the TDB’s move alleging Jeevan was dropped since he is a Dalit.They also came down heavily on the TDB for discriminating against a Dalit priest.When the issue came up before the Devaswom Minister, he directed the TDB to include Jeevan’s name in the list.Kadakampally Surendran confirmed this through a post on his official FB page and Jeevan reported for duty on Thursday.

Jeevan was one of the six Dalit priests appointed by the TDB last year. Meanwhile, A Saneesh Kumar, KPMS state vice-president, demanded action against TDB officers for allegedly discriminating against a Dalit priest. Saneesh will send a petition to Chief Minister Pinarayi Vijayan, Kadakampally Surendran and TDB president A Padmakumar urging action against the guilty officers.