Row erupts as police stop minister Pon Radhakrishnan’s convoy

By Express News Service

PAMPA: Pampa witnessed dramatic scenes early Thursday when the police allegedly stopped the vehicle of Union Minister Pon Radhakrishnan, who was returning after the darshan. But the police denied the charges and clarified that they had only stopped the vehicle that came last int he convoy to inspect whether a person booked for protest at Sannidhanam last month was inside it.

The incident took place around 1.30 am near Thriveni bridge at Pampa when the minister and his team were returning in three cars from the Ganapathy temple. SP Harisankar, in-charge of law and order at Pampa, and a team were stationed near the bridge to check the vehicles. The vehicle was stopped and inspected following a specific tip off, police said.

When the police blocked the car and began inspection, the Union minister stopped his car and enquired with the police officer. After the check, police allowed the vehicles to proceed. However, the inspection triggered a controversy because the minister had already got engaged in a war of words with SP G H Yatish Chandra on Wednesday morning. Harisankar told Express that he did not block or inspect the minister’s vehicle. He only checked the last vehicle on the convoy to see of a suspect was inside it.

BJP hartal in Kanyakumari today

T’puram: BJP Kanyakumari district committee has declared a dawn-to-dusk hartal in the district on Friday following the blocking of the vehicle cavalcade of Union Minister Pon Radhakrishnan at Pampa. Pon Radhakarishnan is the MP from Kanyakumari. The BJP alleged that the police had stopped the minister’s car, but the police clarified that only one of the vehicles among the cavalcade was searched. After the incident, KSRTC buses from Kerala were stopped in Tamil Nadu and TNSRTC buses were blocked at Inchivila and were sent back after the passengers were removed. Parassala police removed the protesting agitators.