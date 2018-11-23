Home States Kerala

Sabarimala: As travel restrictions ease, heavy inflow of pilgrims at Pampa

Thriveni bus station at Pamba on Thursday (Photo | EPS/Melton Antony)

By Krishnachand K
Express News Service

PAMPA: Heavy rush witnessed at Pampa on Friday after a week of low turnout of pilgrims. However, the state government failed to provide sufficient amenities for the devotees at Pampa even after the first week completion of Mandala- Makaravilakku season. 

Earlier, the state government assured that they would provide necessary facilities on a war footing once the mandalam season begins. 

At present , 256 toilets function at Pampa near Manappuram. But the frequent inflow of pilgrims could not cater them the toilet facilities. Many had to wait for hours in front of toilets and somebody had to rely on public places for the nature's call. 

 The construction and maintenance works at various places create hardships and they had to breathe the dust while walking from Triveni bridge to Ganapathy temple. 

READ | Easing of curbs sees slight increase in pilgrim inflow

"We are coming from Chittur in Andhra Pradesh. We came as a 25 member team. But we couldn't use the toilets for the past one hour. Moreover, we can't take a dip in Pampa river due to its shallowness" , said Veerayya, a pilgrim. 

On Friday, a pipeline which used to pump water to contain the fire if broke out  was broken and it took hours to replace a new pipe. The pipeline was connected underground from the river directly. A lot of earth movers are on the job to collect the accumulated sand on the river during floods. 

The pilgrims have also demanded more installations of drinking water kiosks. 

"There are a few drinking water kiosks here. It can't cater to the heavy inflow of pilgrims. The authorities should install more kiosks at the earliest" , said Ramamurthy, a pilgrim from Tamil Nadu. 

Meanwhile, the PWD authorities said that the present works would be completed in a week or so. 

"The works are nearing completion. The works to replace the sand under the river to create depth  is underway. The broken pipelines will be repaired very soon. As far as the addition of more toilets and drinking water kiosks, we need to discuss with higher officials. But the present facilities can cater the pilgrims," said a PWD officer on condition of anonymity. 

On Thursday, Governor P Sathasivam had a discussion with Chief Minister Pinarayi Vijayan to improve the amenities for pilgrims at Nilakkal and Pampa. The Chief Minister has also promised the Governor to address the issues at the earliest.

