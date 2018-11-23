Home States Kerala

Sabarimala: CMO unleashing orchestrated campaign to keep me behind bars, says BJP leader K Surendran

Surendran was granted bail Wednesday, but another non-bailable warrant in Kannur, pending against him, prevented his release.

Published: 23rd November 2018 06:00 PM  |   Last Updated: 23rd November 2018 06:00 PM   |  A+A-

K Surendran

Kerala BJP leader K Surendran (File | PTI)

By PTI

PATHANAMTHITTA: BJP general secretary K Surendran Friday alleged that the office of Chief Minister Pinarayi Vijayan has been "unleashing" an "orchestrated" campaign to keep him behind bars.

Surendran was speaking to reporters at a court complex at Raanni in Pathanamthitta district from where he was remanded to 14-days judicial custody for his alleged involvement in the protests at Sabarimala.

"This is a false case. Chief Minister's office has unleashed an orchestrated attack on me. They are planning to put me in the Kannur Central jail where dreaded criminals are lodged," Surendran said.

He was taken into custody earlier this week from Nilackal, the base camp of Sabarimala, after he refused to go back despite the police request.

He was arrested for violating prohibitory orders and preventing the officers from doing their duty.

Surendran was granted bail Wednesday in one of the cases, but another non-bailable warrant in Kannur, pending against him, prevented his release.

 

Stay up to date on all the latest Kerala news with The New Indian Express App. Download now
(Get the news that matters from New Indian Express on WhatsApp. Click this link and hit 'Click to Subscribe'. Follow the instructions after that.)
TAGS
Sabarimala K Surendran BJP

Comments

Disclaimer : We respect your thoughts and views! But we need to be judicious while moderating your comments. All the comments will be moderated by the newindianexpress.com editorial. Abstain from posting comments that are obscene, defamatory or inflammatory, and do not indulge in personal attacks. Try to avoid outside hyperlinks inside the comment. Help us delete comments that do not follow these guidelines.

The views expressed in comments published on newindianexpress.com are those of the comment writers alone. They do not represent the views or opinions of newindianexpress.com or its staff, nor do they represent the views or opinions of The New Indian Express Group, or any entity of, or affiliated with, The New Indian Express Group. newindianexpress.com reserves the right to take any or all comments down at any time.

Videos
Huawei Mate 20 Pro phone. (Photo | EPS)
OH MY GIZMO: First look of Huawei Mate 20 Pro | Exclusive from the launch event
Kisan Rally March moving towards parliament Street in New Delhi on Friday. | (Shekhar Yadav | EPS)
Why are the farmers protesting? Here are their demands..
Gallery
Thousands of farmers from across the country, who have been camping at the Ramlila ground in New Delhi since Thursday, began their march to Parliament Street on Friday amid heavy policy deployment, to press for their demands, including debt relief and remunerative prices for their produce. (Photo | EPS/Shekhar Yadav)
Tamil Nadu farmers join rally in Delhi, start naked protest
Bollywood actors Tillotama Shome, Irrfan Khan and Rasika Duggal during the screening of film 'Qissa' in Mumbai. (File | PTI)
Here are some rare snaps of Bollywood star Irrfan Khan
flipboard facebook twitter whatsapp