Spike in H1N1 cases triggers concern

The short-distance airborne transmission disease H1N1 (seasonal influenza) has turned out to become the new public health issue in the state.

K K Shailaja

Health Minister K K Shailaja (File | EPS)

By Express News Service

THIRUVANANTHAPURAM: The short-distance airborne transmission disease H1N1 (seasonal influenza) has turned out to become the new public health issue in the state. As per the data available with the Integrated Disease Surveillance Programme, the state has got 180 confirmed cases of H1N1 and eleven deaths in November alone. The cumulative figure for the year stands at 499 confirmed cases and 26 deaths.

“At the national-level itself, seasonal influenza is showing a spike. Human behaviour and virus seasonality are the reasons for the same. An alert has already been issued and awareness programmes are also on,” said Dr Amar Fettle, state nodal officer, H1N1.

Meanwhile, going by the figures of National Centre for Disease Control, seasonal influenza cases have witnessed a spurt in Tamil Nadu, Karnataka and Puducherry also.In Tamil Nadu, the number of cases this year is 1,386 (as on November 11) with 13 deaths. Whereas in the case of Karnataka, it is 1,130 cases with 19 deaths (as on November 9). In Puducherry, there are 232 cases with nine deaths.

According to Amar, the disease tends to occur seasonally during the winter months and spreads from person-to-person through sneezing, coughing or touching contaminated surfaces. He also said if people belonging to high-risk groups - pregnant women, infants, old people, immune deficient conditions and medical and surgical illness - get affected by seasonal influenza, it might lead to severe illness and even death.  

The nodal officer cautioned people against the bogus claims made by private hospitals and labs who come out with unverified success stories in the fight against H1N1.

STAY alert, but no cause for worry: Minister K K Shailaja

T’Puram: Health Minister K K Shailaja called for caution against H1N1 cases in the state. According to the minister, though an alert has been issued, there is no reason to worry. The minister said the alert against the infectious disease has been issued in the backdrop of sporadic cases of H1N1 from various parts of the state. “Normal fever itself could become fatal. Seeking medical attention even for the slightest discomfort is a must. People who fall under the high-risk group should seek medical attention in the initial stage itself,” said Shailaja.

