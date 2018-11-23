Sreedharan Pillai reaches Delhi to brief BJP top brass

Arun Lakshman By

Express News Service

THIRUVANANTHAPURAM: BJP state president PS Sreedharan Pillai is in Delhi, meeting Prime Minister Narendra Modi, Home Minister Rajnath Singh, Defense Minister Nirmala Sitharaman, and BJP national President Amit Shah and other national leaders to apprise them of the present situation in Sabarimala and the “draconian police raj being implemented by the Left government in Kerala.”

Pillai will also finalise the date of the ensuing visit of Amit Shah to Sabarimala for darshan. He has also petitioned the Union Personnel Ministry against the erring IPS officers who allegedly misbehaved with Union Minister Pon Radhakrishnan who was on his way to Sabarimala Sannidhanam with the customary “Irumudikettu” for darshan.

Sreedharan Pillai, it is learnt, has written a detailed letter to Union Home Minister Rajnath Singh on the police action against BJP state general secretary K Surendran and the police attempt to “slap more cases against him so that he is permanently lodged in prison.”

Pillai told Express: “There is a conspiracy taking place with the Chief Minister’s office as the focal point to slap a series of charges against Surendran so that he will be lodged in prison forever. It will be opposed tooth and nail by the state BJP.”

Pillai said: “We will take up at the national level the issue of Surendran being charged with false cases. I have met the concerned party leaders on the same.” On the date of Shah’s visit, Pillai said: “We are working out the dates. He will come to Sannidhanam for sure.”

Pillai has specifically pointed out the names of IG Vijay Sakhare, SP’s Yatish Chandra, Hari Shankar and Narayanan to the Home Minister. While the Union Home Ministry cannot directly intervene in the issue, Pillai has approached the Ministry of Personnel for the same.

Chennithala writes to CM to lift prohibitory orders at Sabarimala

T’Puram: Opposition leader Ramesh Chennithala has written to Chief Minister Pinarayi Vijayan urging him to lift the prohibitory orders at Sabarimala. He had earlier written to the Governor in this regard. Chennithala mentioned that prohibitory orders have resulted in keeping the devotees away from Sabarimala. “An atmosphere of fear is lingering in the temple premises now. Pilgrims from outside the state who are coming to the temple have returned without having darshan out of fear of the police.