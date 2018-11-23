Home States Kerala

Sreedharan Pillai reaches Delhi to brief BJP top brass

Pillai has specifically pointed out the names of IG Vijay Sakhare, SP’s Yatish Chandra, Hari Shankar and Narayanan to the Home Minister.

Published: 23rd November 2018 08:22 AM  |   Last Updated: 23rd November 2018 08:22 AM   |  A+A-

BJP President P S Sreedharan Pillai (File photo | EPS)

By Arun Lakshman
Express News Service

THIRUVANANTHAPURAM: BJP state president PS Sreedharan Pillai is in Delhi, meeting Prime Minister Narendra Modi, Home Minister Rajnath Singh, Defense Minister Nirmala Sitharaman, and BJP national President Amit Shah and other national leaders to apprise them of the present situation in Sabarimala and the “draconian police raj being implemented by the Left government in Kerala.”

Pillai will also finalise the date of the ensuing visit of Amit Shah to Sabarimala for darshan. He has also petitioned the Union Personnel Ministry against the erring IPS officers who allegedly misbehaved with Union Minister Pon Radhakrishnan who was on his way to Sabarimala Sannidhanam with the customary “Irumudikettu” for darshan.

Sreedharan Pillai, it is learnt, has written a detailed letter to Union Home Minister Rajnath Singh on the police action against BJP state general secretary K Surendran and the police attempt to “slap more cases against him so that he is permanently lodged in prison.”

Pillai told Express:  “There is a conspiracy taking place with the Chief Minister’s office as the focal point to slap a series of charges against Surendran so that he will be lodged in prison forever. It will be opposed tooth and nail by the state BJP.”

Pillai said: “We will take up at the national level the issue of Surendran being charged with false cases. I have met the concerned party leaders on the same.” On the date of Shah’s visit, Pillai said: “We are working out the dates. He will come to Sannidhanam for sure.”

Pillai has specifically pointed out the names of IG Vijay Sakhare, SP’s Yatish Chandra, Hari Shankar and Narayanan to the Home Minister. While the Union Home Ministry cannot directly intervene in the issue, Pillai has approached the Ministry of Personnel for the same.

Chennithala writes to CM to lift prohibitory orders at Sabarimala

T’Puram: Opposition leader Ramesh Chennithala has written to Chief Minister Pinarayi Vijayan urging him to lift the prohibitory orders at Sabarimala. He had earlier written to the Governor in this regard. Chennithala mentioned that prohibitory orders have resulted in keeping the devotees away from Sabarimala. “An atmosphere of fear is lingering in the temple premises now. Pilgrims from outside the state who are coming to the temple have returned without having darshan out of fear of the police.

Stay up to date on all the latest Kerala news with The New Indian Express App. Download now
(Get the news that matters from New Indian Express on WhatsApp. Click this link and hit 'Click to Subscribe'. Follow the instructions after that.)
TAGS
Sabarimala PS Sreedharan Pillai Sabarimala Sannidhanam

Comments

Disclaimer : We respect your thoughts and views! But we need to be judicious while moderating your comments. All the comments will be moderated by the newindianexpress.com editorial. Abstain from posting comments that are obscene, defamatory or inflammatory, and do not indulge in personal attacks. Try to avoid outside hyperlinks inside the comment. Help us delete comments that do not follow these guidelines.

The views expressed in comments published on newindianexpress.com are those of the comment writers alone. They do not represent the views or opinions of newindianexpress.com or its staff, nor do they represent the views or opinions of The New Indian Express Group, or any entity of, or affiliated with, The New Indian Express Group. newindianexpress.com reserves the right to take any or all comments down at any time.

Videos
Huawei Mate 20 Pro phone. (Photo | EPS)
OH MY GIZMO: First look of Huawei Mate 20 Pro | Exclusive from the launch event
Kisan Rally March moving towards parliament Street in New Delhi on Friday. | (Shekhar Yadav | EPS)
Why are the farmers protesting? Here are their demands..
Gallery
Thousands of farmers from across the country, who have been camping at the Ramlila ground in New Delhi since Thursday, began their march to Parliament Street on Friday amid heavy policy deployment, to press for their demands, including debt relief and remunerative prices for their produce. (Photo | EPS/Shekhar Yadav)
Tamil Nadu farmers join rally in Delhi, start naked protest
Bollywood actors Tillotama Shome, Irrfan Khan and Rasika Duggal during the screening of film 'Qissa' in Mumbai. (File | PTI)
Here are some rare snaps of Bollywood star Irrfan Khan
flipboard facebook twitter whatsapp