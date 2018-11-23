Summit: Bring ayurveda to mainstream

By Express News Service

KOCHI: Despite its holistic appeal, the ayurveda healthcare industry has only contributed USD 3 billion to the worldwide healthcare industry, that amounts to over USD 1,000 billion. Even in India, only 10 per cent of the population opts for ayurveda as a preferred form of treatment. The insight was highlighted in the CII-PwC report on the ayurveda healthcare industry, released at the Global Ayurveda Summit 2018 on Thursday.

Aiming to address the issue, the Confederation of Indian Industry’s (CII) third edition of the summit plans to help participants focus on reviving and bringing this comprehensive form of treatment to the mainstream.

Inaugurating the summit and releasing the CII-PwC report, E P Jayarajan, Minister for Industries, Commerce, Sports and Youth Affairs, said, “Ayurveda is the traditional Indian form of medicine, essentially the best holistic system of medicine that integrates the physical, mental, spiritual and social well-being of a person.