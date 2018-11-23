Home States Kerala

Supreme Court says Shaji can attend Assembly; Speaker P Sreeramakrishnan says no

Speaker P Sreeramakrishnan said K M Shaji MLA cannot attend the upcoming Assembly session on the basis of the oral remarks made by the Supreme Court.

Published: 23rd November 2018 09:54 AM  |   Last Updated: 23rd November 2018 09:54 AM   |  A+A-

Kerala Assembly Speaker P Sreeramakrishnan (Facebook/ P Sreeramakrishnan)

By Express News Service

THIRUVANANTHAPURAM: Speaker P Sreeramakrishnan said K M Shaji MLA cannot attend the upcoming Assembly session on the basis of the oral remarks made by the Supreme Court.

The apex court, while hearing a petition by the Muslim League leader to stay the High Court order that declared his election invalid, had orally observed Shaji could attend the Assembly session beginning on November 27.

Sreeramakrishnan told Express Shaji can attend the session only if he secures a stay from the SC on the HC order.

“What legally stands now is the HC order that declared his election as invalid. Since the stay issued by the HC ended on Thursday, Shaji has to secure a stay from the Supreme Court,” he said.

TAGS
P Sreeramakrishnan K M Shaji MLA

