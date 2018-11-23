Vedabandhu Puraskaram conferred on Parappanangadi Unnikrishna Panicker

By Express News Service

THRISSUR: Kadavallur Anyonya Parishad conferred the Vedabandhu Puraskaram on astrologer Parappanangadi Unnikrishna Panicker at Kadavallur Sree Rama Temple in Thrissur the other day.“The award was given for the contribution he made to the field of astrology, which is also a part of Vedas,”said the Parishad in a statement. Kadavallur Anyonya Parishad secretary Kanippayyur Krishnan Nampoothirippad handed over the citation to Panicker.