Cannot rebuild Kerala without Central assistance: CM Pinarayi Vijayan

By Express News Service

THIRUVANANTHAPURAM: Coming out against the Centre for grave lapse in giving financial support to the Rebuild Kerala initiative, Chief Minister Pinarayi Vijayan said central assistance is essential to rebuild the state. Once compensation is provided, the state will have only Rs 733 crore for rebuilding work, he said.

While the state has sought an assistance of Rs 4,796 crore in addition to a Rs 5,000 crore package, so far only Rs 600 crore was given. Once the expenditures are met, there will be only Rs 733 crore remaining in CMDRF, said Pinarayi.

The chief minister alleged that the Centre has given Rs 546 crore when flood affected one district in Karnataka, while Rs 2,300 crore was given for Uttarakhand floods. Similarly the Centre gave Rs 940 crore during the Chennai floods. When Kerala faced the biggest calamity there was no adequate support, compared to what was given for other states.

ALSO READ | Post Kerala floods, Agriculture Department is on insurance campaign

To meet the expenses including the amount to be given as per central norms and state cabinet decisions, central assistance is essential. The state government has taken up the task of rebuilding the state without any delay.

“Tensions and other related issues should not come in the way of developmental activities for the state. There should be cooperation from all side to ensure that the developmental process goes forward,” the chief minister said.

He said the state has not finalised any alternative source of income for the Rebuild Kerala initiative. The crowd funding would become full-fledged once the portal becomes fully operational with all details about the places which need support.