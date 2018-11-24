Kerala Assembly session likely to be a stormy affair

Anil S By

Express News Service

THIRUVANANTHAPURAM: The 13th session of the 13th Kerala Legislative Assembly is yet to fade from public memory. Termed as a black day in the history of the state legislature, the session witnessed unprecedented bedlam amid Kerala Congress supremo and then finance minister K M Mani’s 13th budget presentation.

With another 13th session - of the 14th state Assembly - starting on Tuesday, there are enough indications of it being a stormy affair, with an array of controversial issues coming up before the House. The 13-day long short session of the Assembly - being convened specifically to introduce 13 bills- will be politically stormy with the ongoing Sabarimala issue, nepotism charges against Minister K T Jaleel and sexual harassment charges against P K Sasi MLA, in addition to the recent K M Shaji row, expected to come up.

While the Left government was able to put up some sort of a confident posturing in the Sabarimala issue, the nepotism charges and subsequent evidence against Higher Education Minister K T Jaleel and the CPM dilly-dallying on its decision on the sexual harassment allegations levelled against Shoranur MLA P K Sasi could very well put the ruling front on the defensive. The CPM wants to sort out the issue before the session, and may take a final call on the Sasi row by Monday.

In the wake of the recent Supreme Court observations and the Speaker’s remarks, the K M Shaji row too is sure to create a few ripples in the House. Though the decision was later cancelled in the wake of controversies, the brewery row may too come up during discussions.

With a barrage of charges against the ministers, the Opposition UDF is all set to come down heavily on the Left government. “It has been proven beyond doubt that it’s an incapable government. We are going to blast them in the house and expose them. The way they have been protecting those who are facing charges will be brought before the public during this Assembly session,” Opposition leader Ramesh Chennithala told Express.

The UDF has devised a clear strategy to take on the government in the House. On the other side, the Left has already got wind of the UDF strategy and has been gearing up with counter defence. The Chief Minister will make the government’s stance clear on the Sabarimala issue once again, while the Left has decided not to go back from its earlier decision on the K T Jaleel row. Efforts are on to sort out P K Sasi issue before the session. Going by the current scenario, the K M Shaji verdict will be the only face saver for LDF.