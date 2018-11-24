Kerala government proposes ‘women only’ days in Sabarimala temple

By Express News Service

KOCHI: The state government on Friday informed the High Court that two days could be set apart exclusively for the entry of women aged 10 to 50 years at Sabarimala. The government also said sufficient protection would be provided to women devotees visiting Sabarimala.

The submission was made in response to a petition seeking a directive to the state government and Travancore Devaswom Board to ensure sufficient facilities for young women for hassle-free pilgrimage. The petition was filed by Reshma Nishanth, Cherukunnu, Kannur, Shanila Sajesh, Kannur, V S Dhanya, Piravanthoor, Kollam and M Surya, Vaniyamkulam, Palakkad.

The petitioners submitted women were not able to enter the temple because of protests against the entry of women. They sought a directive to ensure facilities for smooth pilgrimage for all women and to provide them adequate protection.

Court will decide the matter: CM

Chief Minister Pinarayi Vijayan has made it clear that a decision on setting apart two days for women devotees for darshan at Sabarimala should be taken by the court. Earlier, during the government’s meeting with the thantri family also such a proposal had come up. However, it did not go down well with

the other stakeholders.