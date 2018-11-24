Home States Kerala

Kerala government proposes ‘women only’ days in Sabarimala temple

The submission was made in response to a petition seeking a directive to the state government and Travancore Devaswom Board to ensure sufficient facilities for young women for hassle-free pilgrimage.

Published: 24th November 2018 08:00 AM  |   Last Updated: 24th November 2018 09:26 AM   |  A+A-

A malikappuram (woman devotee) returning after darshan at Sannidhanam in Sabarimala on Saturday | A Sanesh

By Express News Service

KOCHI: The state government on Friday informed the High Court that two days could be set apart exclusively for the entry of women aged 10 to 50 years at Sabarimala. The government also said sufficient protection would be provided to women devotees visiting Sabarimala.

The submission was made in response to a petition seeking a directive to the state government and Travancore Devaswom Board to ensure sufficient facilities for young women for hassle-free pilgrimage. The petition was filed by Reshma Nishanth, Cherukunnu, Kannur, Shanila Sajesh, Kannur, V S Dhanya, Piravanthoor, Kollam and M Surya, Vaniyamkulam, Palakkad.

The petitioners submitted women were not able to enter the temple because of protests against the entry of women.  They sought a directive to ensure facilities for smooth pilgrimage for all women and to provide them adequate protection.

Court will decide the matter: CM

Chief Minister Pinarayi Vijayan has made it clear that a decision on setting apart two days for women devotees for darshan at Sabarimala should be taken by the court. Earlier, during the government’s meeting with the thantri family also such a proposal had come up. However, it did not go down well with
the other stakeholders.

Comments(2)

  • Vivek
    This is another approach by the Pinarayi government. To choose the applicants to file the case with their ready made solutions. These girls can always to go to Manarsala temple.
    6 days ago reply

  • Rajkumar

    The SC judgement is for equal rights not special rights. it's for equality. No discrimination pl
    6 days ago reply
