Kerala HC worried about safety of young women at Sabarimala

By Express News Service

KOCHI: When the petition came up for hearing, the Bench comprising Chief Justice Hrishikesh Roy and Justice A K Jayasankaran Nambiar directed the TDB to inform the court about the infrastructure facilities and safety measures taken for women in the age group of 10 to 50 at Sabarimala. The court asked the TDB to file a statement in that regard within seven days.

The court observed that basic infrastructure facilities and safety measures had to be put in place before providing entry to young women to visit Sabarimala. The court also said they were concerned about the personal safety of young women undertaking pilgrimage to Sabarimala.

The petitioners said they wanted to visit Sabarimala, but could not do so because of the protests against the entry of young women. Besides, there were no adequate facilities there for women pilgrims. They had registered their names online for the pilgrimage and when they reached Ernakulam district, they were attacked by those who were against the entry of young women at Sabarimala. Even their supporters were attacked by the protesters, they said.

Sec 144 repealed at Erumeli

Kottayam: he seven-day prohibitory order issued under Section 144 of the CrPC at Erumeli came to an end on Thursday midnight. District Collector B S Thirumeni said the prohibitory orders won’t be extended as the situation is under control at Erumeli.