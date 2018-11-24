Home States Kerala

Kerala HC worried about safety of young women at Sabarimala

The court observed that basic infrastructure facilities and safety measures had to be put in place before providing entry to young women to visit Sabarimala.

Published: 24th November 2018 09:08 AM  |   Last Updated: 24th November 2018 09:08 AM   |  A+A-

Kerala High Court

Kerala High Court (File | PTI)

By Express News Service

KOCHI: When the petition came up for hearing, the Bench comprising Chief Justice Hrishikesh Roy and Justice A K Jayasankaran Nambiar directed the TDB to inform the court about the infrastructure facilities and safety measures taken for women in the age group of 10 to 50 at Sabarimala. The court asked the TDB to file a statement in that regard within seven days.

The court observed that basic infrastructure facilities and safety measures had to be put in place before providing entry to young women to visit Sabarimala. The court also said they were concerned about the personal safety of young women undertaking pilgrimage to Sabarimala.

The petitioners said they wanted to visit Sabarimala, but could not do so  because of the protests against the entry of young women. Besides, there were no adequate facilities there for women pilgrims. They had registered their names online for the pilgrimage and when they reached Ernakulam district, they were attacked by those who were against the entry of young women at Sabarimala. Even their supporters were attacked by the protesters, they said.

Sec 144 repealed at Erumeli

Kottayam: he seven-day prohibitory order issued under Section 144 of the CrPC at Erumeli came to an end on Thursday midnight. District Collector B S Thirumeni said the prohibitory orders won’t be extended as the situation is under control at Erumeli.

Stay up to date on all the latest Kerala news with The New Indian Express App. Download now
(Get the news that matters from New Indian Express on WhatsApp. Click this link and hit 'Click to Subscribe'. Follow the instructions after that.)
TAGS
Women in Sabarimala Kerala High Court Sabarimala row TDB

Comments

Disclaimer : We respect your thoughts and views! But we need to be judicious while moderating your comments. All the comments will be moderated by the newindianexpress.com editorial. Abstain from posting comments that are obscene, defamatory or inflammatory, and do not indulge in personal attacks. Try to avoid outside hyperlinks inside the comment. Help us delete comments that do not follow these guidelines.

The views expressed in comments published on newindianexpress.com are those of the comment writers alone. They do not represent the views or opinions of newindianexpress.com or its staff, nor do they represent the views or opinions of The New Indian Express Group, or any entity of, or affiliated with, The New Indian Express Group. newindianexpress.com reserves the right to take any or all comments down at any time.

Videos
Huawei Mate 20 Pro phone. (Photo | EPS)
OH MY GIZMO: First look of Huawei Mate 20 Pro | Exclusive from the launch event
Kisan Rally March moving towards parliament Street in New Delhi on Friday. | (Shekhar Yadav | EPS)
Why are the farmers protesting? Here are their demands..
Gallery
Thousands of farmers from across the country, who have been camping at the Ramlila ground in New Delhi since Thursday, began their march to Parliament Street on Friday amid heavy policy deployment, to press for their demands, including debt relief and remunerative prices for their produce. (Photo | EPS/Shekhar Yadav)
Tamil Nadu farmers join rally in Delhi, start naked protest
Bollywood actors Tillotama Shome, Irrfan Khan and Rasika Duggal during the screening of film 'Qissa' in Mumbai. (File | PTI)
Here are some rare snaps of Bollywood star Irrfan Khan
flipboard facebook twitter whatsapp