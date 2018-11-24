KM Shaji cannot attend Assembly session: Speaker P Sreeramakrishnan

By Express News Service

THIRUVANANTHAPURAM: Speaker P Sreeramakrishnan has reiterated that MLA K M Shaji cannot attend the ensuing Assembly Session unless he secures a favourable order from the Supreme Court. The Speaker condemned that some media distorted his statement on the issue on Thursday. “I have not spoken rudely as they reported. What I tried to convey was the HC order that declared Shaji’s election invalid was standing until he secures a stay from the apex court,” he said.

The upcoming 13th session of the 14th KLA will meet for 13 days. The session will consider the resolutions to send five Bills to the subject committee. They are the Kerala Municipality (Third Amendment) Bill 2018, Kerala Panchayat Raj (Third Amendment) Bill, Kerala Shops and Commercial Establishments (Amendment Bill), Kerala Police (Amendment) Bill, Calicut University (Alternate Arrangement Temporarily of the Senate and Syndicate) Bill.

Programmes

KLA, in association with the State Literacy Mission, will conduct a Constitution literacy programme. The state-level inauguration of the programme will be held at VJT Hall on November 26.As many as 1,000 classes will be held across the state in two months starting from November 26.A thousand classes on the Constitution will be held in association with the Centre for Parliamentary Studies and Training in schools and colleges. The second National Youth Parliament as part of the Festival of Democracy programme of the KLA will be held in Thiruvananthapuram in February 2019.

HC closes petition filed by K M Shaji

Kochi: The Kerala High Court on Friday closed further proceedings in the petition filed by KM Shaji, who was disqualified from contesting in any election for a period of six years, seeking to stay the order in the petition against the election of Azhikode Assembly constitution. The High Court had declared the election void on the petition filed by the LDF candidate MV Nikesh Kumar. However, the court stayed the order for two weeks on November 9. The court observed that further orders in the petition were not necessary since the appeal filed by Shaji is pending before the Supreme Court.