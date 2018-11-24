Home States Kerala

Police spraying water at Valiya Nadappandal a false allegation: TDB tells Kerala HC

The Kerala High Court on Friday directed the state government to take steps to restore normalcy to Sabarimala at the earliest. 

Published: 24th November 2018 09:39 AM

Sabarimala pilgrim

TDB informed the High Court there is no truth in the allegation all the rooms at the Sannidhanam meant for pilgrims  had been locked up by the police (Photo | EPS/BP Deepu)

By Express News Service

KOCHI: The Kerala High Court on Friday directed the state government to take steps to restore normalcy to Sabarimala at the earliest.  The court also cautioned the protesters against taking the law into their  hands. The HC was considering a batch of petitions alleging police excess in Sabarimala. The police are creating a panic situation at the Sannidhanam. The state government, Travancore Devaswom Board (TDB) or the police have no authority to prevent a devotee from staying back at the Sannidhanam. They also submitted the police are harassing devotees for chanting Saranamanthra at the Sannidhanam.

The TDB informed the High Court there is no truth in the allegation all the rooms at the Sannidhanam meant for pilgrims  had been locked up by the police and that the Valiya Nadappandal was sprayed with water to prevent pilgrims from taking rest there.  There are 630  rooms, which can be taken on rent, at the Sannidhanam.  Of these, some of rooms are blocked exclusively for officers whose presence is inevitable during the festival season. These rooms, including the dormitories, which can accommodate upto 6,975 devotees, are now available to devotees and they can be booked  online. The total ‘viri’ spaces, including the rooms and dormitories provided by the TDB, pay and use spaces and free viri spaces can accommodate 17,155 packs at a time. During the Makaravilakku season, the devotees lay ‘viries’ in different places including the forest area.

According to the TDB,  free ‘annadanam’ at the Sannidhanam was started on November 17 . At least 20,000 pilgrims can avail themselves of the free annadanam from the Annadana Mandapam.

Don’t divert funds for police deployment: HC tells TDB

Kochi: The HC has directed the TDB not to divert any funds to the state government for deployment of police personnel in Sabarimala without the court’s permission. A Division Bench comprising Justice P R Ramachandra Menon and Justice N Anilkumar issued the order on a petition filed by K P Sasidharan, from Aluva.

Pinarayi defends Yathish Chandra

T’Puram: Chief Minister Pinarayi Vijayan has defended SP Yathish Chandra, who has been drawing flak from the BJP after he argued with Union Minister Pon Radhakrishnan. He accused the Sangh Parivar of indulging in activities that demoralise the police.  “The officer has not misbehaved with the Union Minister. Such an action of misbehaving with an Union Minister will never occur from the part of the state police,” he said.

