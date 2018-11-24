Police to probe musician Balabhaskar's death, Kerala DGP Loknath Behera confirms

By Online Desk

A day after late musician Balabhaskar's father lodged a complaint with the state Director General of Police Loknath Behera, the police chief has confirmed that a detailed probe will be launched into the death of the 40-year-old artist and his two-year-old daughter.

Behera has told the Crime Branch to probe the incident, Malayalam media reported. Balabhaskar's father UC Unni had met with Kerala Chief Minister Pinarayi Vijayan earlier, seeking a detailed probe into the incident.

Balabhaskar had financial dealings with a private hospital in Palakkad. This, along with the circumstances that prompted him to start an immediate journey to Thiruvananthapuram from Thrissur, needs to be investigated, Unni's complaint stated.

Balabhaskar's family had raised doubts regarding the circumstances that led to the accident on September 25. The contradicting statements given by the two survivors is another element.

While Arjun, the driver of the late musician had told the police that it was Balabhaskar who was driving the vehicle when the accident occurred, Balabhaskar's wife Lakshmi had said her husband was taking a nap in the back seat when the tragedy happened. She added the popular violinist never used to drive during long-distance journeys.

Balabhaskar, along with Lakshmi, daughter Thejaswini and Arjun, was returning home after visiting a temple in Thrissur when his car rammed into a tree near the Pallipuram CRPF camp. While his daughter Thejaswini died on the spot, Balabhaskar succumbed to his injuries on October 1.