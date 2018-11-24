Sabarimala protests: Police security tightened at Nilakkal

By Express News Service

NAMAKKAL: Police security has been tightened at the base camp Nilakkal on Friday following the extension of prohibitory order till Monday. Around 80 police personnel including 40 Rapid Action Force personnel have been deployed in the morning itself.

ALSO READ | Sabarimala row: IPS brass caught in a bind as Kerala government, BJP trade fire

Earlier, the police received intelligence inputs that Yuvamorcha workers may stage a sit-in at Nilakkal in protest against the arrest of BJP leader K Surendran and preventing Union Minister Pon Radhakrishnan by the police at Nilakkal and Pampa the other day. Sources, however, said the decision to stage the protest was withdrawn later.

IG Manoj Abraham told Express that the same security measures will continue. “We have decided to continue the same security cover till Monday. Though the law and order situation has improved, we won’t compromise on the security measures,” he said.