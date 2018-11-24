Home States Kerala

Sabarimala protests: Police security tightened at Nilakkal

Around 80 police personnel including 40 Rapid Action Force personnel have been deployed in the morning itself.

24th November 2018

SP Yathish Chandra removing plastic as part of the cleaning drive at Nilakkal in Sabarimala on Friday (Photo | EPS/Melton Antony

By Express News Service

NAMAKKAL: Police security has been tightened at the base camp Nilakkal on Friday following the extension of prohibitory order till Monday. Around 80 police personnel including 40 Rapid Action Force personnel have been deployed in the morning itself.

Earlier, the police received intelligence inputs that Yuvamorcha workers may stage a sit-in at Nilakkal in protest against the arrest of BJP leader K Surendran and preventing Union Minister Pon Radhakrishnan by the police at Nilakkal and Pampa the other day. Sources, however, said the decision to stage the protest was withdrawn later.

IG Manoj Abraham told Express that the same security measures will continue. “We have decided to continue the same security cover till Monday. Though the law and order situation has improved, we won’t compromise on the security measures,” he said.

