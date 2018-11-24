Home States Kerala

Sabarimala row being used for political gains: Lawyer Deepika Singh Rajawat

Condemning the attack on women journalists in Sabarimala, the Jammu-based lawyer said safety has turned out to be a big issue for women in India.

Published: 24th November 2018 10:02 AM  |   Last Updated: 24th November 2018 02:41 PM   |  A+A-

Deepika Singh Rajawat

Lawyer and activist Deepika Singh Rajawat . ( Photo | PTI)

By Tiki Rajwi
Express News Service

THIRUVANANTHAPURAM: Deepika Singh Rajawat, the lawyer-activist who shot to fame after appearing for the eight-year-old Kathua rape and murder victim, said certain sections were exploiting the Sabarimala row over women’s entry for their own political ends.

‘’The future of the country is in danger when people are trying to use the Sabarimala controversy as a golden opportunity for their political motives,’’ Rajawat said, speaking at a meeting on press freedom organised by the Kerala Media Academy as part of the National Press Day observance.

ALSO READ | If menstruation is dirty, the whole human race is dirty: Mallika Sarabhai

Rajawat, has been facing harassment for standing up for the eight-year-old victim, and of late, after the girl’s father removed her as their attorney.

Condemning the attack on women journalists in Sabarimala, the Jammu-based lawyer said safety has turned out to be a big issue for women in India. People should respect the law and the Constitution, she said.

“If the honourable Supreme Court has delivered a judgment, it must have delivered it keeping in mind a lot of things. So we need to see what was the practice (at the temple) earlier. And again, it is (a matter of) personal faith. If someone wants to go, she can go, or if someone does not want to go, she should not go,’’ Rajawat later told Express.

