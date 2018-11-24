Home States Kerala

Stop 'police raj' in Sabarimala, urges Congress leader Ramesh Chennithala

Pilgrims will only come when the 'police raj' is lifted, Chennithala said.

Published: 24th November 2018 05:13 PM  |   Last Updated: 24th November 2018 05:16 PM   |  A+A-

Ayyappa devotees

Cops stopping a motorist for inspection at Nilackal in Sabarimala, where security has been beefed up (Photo |EPS)

By IANS

THIRUVANATHAPURAM: The Kerala unit of the Congress on Saturday asked the Pinarayi Vijayan government to end the prevailing "police raj" in Sabarimala for more pilgrims to visit the Lord Ayyappa shrine.

The district authorities have now extended the prohibitory orders in and around the temple town till November 26 and according to official figures, there has been a drop of Rs 14 crore in revenue for the first week of the season as compared to the previous year.

Last year the total collection was Rs 22 crore.

"We were there at the temple town and the place looks deserted. If one looks into the previous seasons, by now a million pilgrims would have come and gone, whereas this time due to the 'police raj' prevailing at the temple town, just around 2 lakhs have come till today," Leader of opposition Ramesh Chennithala told the media here.

"Pilgrims will only come when the 'police raj' is lifted," Chennithala said, adding that Sabarimala was the only religious place where prohibitory orders were in force.

An uneasy calm has been prevailing in the temple town ever since protests by Hindu groups started after the September Supreme Court verdict that allowed women of all ages to enter the temple that hitherto banned girls and women aged 10-50.

The apex court on November 13 refused to stay the September verdict, three days before the temple opened for this season.

The Left Democratic Front government led by the CPI-M has been trying to implement the apex court's verdict even as the Congress, the Bharatiya Janata Party and several Hindu groups were up in arms against it.

Reacting to the drop in revenue, State Minister for Devasoms (temples) Kadakampally Surendran told the media that while the state government will not have any issues due to it, the salaries, pension and other expenditure of the Travancore Devasom Board will be affected.

 

Stay up to date on all the latest Kerala news with The New Indian Express App. Download now
(Get the news that matters from New Indian Express on WhatsApp. Click this link and hit 'Click to Subscribe'. Follow the instructions after that.)
TAGS
Sabarimala congress Pinarayi Vijayan Lord Ayyappa shrine Ramesh Chennithala

Comments(1)

Disclaimer : We respect your thoughts and views! But we need to be judicious while moderating your comments. All the comments will be moderated by the newindianexpress.com editorial. Abstain from posting comments that are obscene, defamatory or inflammatory, and do not indulge in personal attacks. Try to avoid outside hyperlinks inside the comment. Help us delete comments that do not follow these guidelines.

The views expressed in comments published on newindianexpress.com are those of the comment writers alone. They do not represent the views or opinions of newindianexpress.com or its staff, nor do they represent the views or opinions of The New Indian Express Group, or any entity of, or affiliated with, The New Indian Express Group. newindianexpress.com reserves the right to take any or all comments down at any time.

  • Antz
    When there are goons of political parties gathering to assault women
    6 days ago reply
Videos
Huawei Mate 20 Pro phone. (Photo | EPS)
OH MY GIZMO: First look of Huawei Mate 20 Pro | Exclusive from the launch event
Kisan Rally March moving towards parliament Street in New Delhi on Friday. | (Shekhar Yadav | EPS)
Why are the farmers protesting? Here are their demands..
Gallery
Thousands of farmers from across the country, who have been camping at the Ramlila ground in New Delhi since Thursday, began their march to Parliament Street on Friday amid heavy policy deployment, to press for their demands, including debt relief and remunerative prices for their produce. (Photo | EPS/Shekhar Yadav)
Tamil Nadu farmers join rally in Delhi, start naked protest
Bollywood actors Tillotama Shome, Irrfan Khan and Rasika Duggal during the screening of film 'Qissa' in Mumbai. (File | PTI)
Here are some rare snaps of Bollywood star Irrfan Khan
flipboard facebook twitter whatsapp