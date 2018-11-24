Unusual situation causes Rs 14 crore fall in Sabarimala revenue

P T Mohanan Pillai By

Express News Service

SABARIMALA: The unprecedented restrictions at Lord Ayyappa Temple and the subsequent fall in the arrival of pilgrims have caused a sharp fall of Rs 14 crore in the revenue during the first six days of the ongoing pilgrimage season.

The aggregate revenue slumped to Rs 8.48 crore during the first six days of the Mandala Pooja season till Thursday, as against Rs 22.83 crore during the corresponding period in the 2017-2018 pilgrimage season, said reliable Devaswom sources.

Of the total revenue, the income from the sale proceeds from Aravana Prasadam stood at Rs 3.14 crore during the first six days of the current season as against Rs 9.89 crore in the same period last season, said the sources.

The income from the sale of Appam Prasadam was Rs 29.31 lakh in contrast to Rs 1.47 crore during the period under review in the previous season.

Hundi collection, the donation of devotees deposited in the boxes installed at Sannidhanam, recorded a slump to Rs 3.84 crore during the period under review in current season as against Rs 7.34 crore in the corresponding period in the previous season.

The income from Neyyabhishekam coupon sale showed a sharp fall to Rs 8.67 lakh in contrast to Rs 18.32 lakh during the same period last season.Revenue from accommodation facilities, including the room rent of Sabari Guest House, too showed a slump to Rs 43.96 lakh during the period under review as against Rs 74 lakh during the corresponding period last season, the sources said.

Aravana plant remains shut down

The shutdown of the Aravana plant, which ceased production on Thursday, continued for the second day on Friday. The shutdown was due to poor sale of prasadam. Blocking of the pathway to prasadam counters with barricades at Lower Thirumuttom by the police authorities was the other reason for the sharp fall in prasadam sale.