Home States Kerala

Unusual situation causes Rs 14 crore fall in Sabarimala revenue

Of the total revenue, the income from the sale proceeds from Aravana stood at Rs 3.14 crore during the first six days of the current season as against Rs 9.89 crore in the same period last season.

Published: 24th November 2018 09:21 AM  |   Last Updated: 24th November 2018 09:21 AM   |  A+A-

The unprecedented restrictions at Sabarimala Lord Ayyappa Temple and the subsequent fall in the arrival of pilgrims have caused a sharp fall in the revenue (Photo | EPS)

By P T Mohanan Pillai
Express News Service

SABARIMALA: The unprecedented restrictions at Lord Ayyappa Temple and the subsequent fall in the arrival of pilgrims have caused a sharp fall of Rs 14 crore in the revenue during the first six days of the ongoing pilgrimage season.

The aggregate revenue slumped to Rs 8.48 crore during the first six days of the Mandala Pooja season till Thursday, as against Rs 22.83 crore during the corresponding period in the 2017-2018 pilgrimage season, said reliable Devaswom sources.

Of the total revenue, the income from the sale proceeds from Aravana Prasadam stood at Rs 3.14 crore during the first six days of the current season as against Rs 9.89 crore in the same period last season, said the sources.

The income from the sale of Appam Prasadam was Rs 29.31 lakh in contrast to Rs 1.47 crore during the period under review in the previous season.

Hundi collection, the donation of devotees deposited in the boxes installed at Sannidhanam, recorded a slump to Rs 3.84 crore during the period under review in current season as against Rs 7.34 crore in the corresponding period in the previous season.

The income from Neyyabhishekam coupon sale showed a sharp fall to Rs 8.67 lakh in contrast to Rs 18.32 lakh during the same period last season.Revenue from accommodation facilities, including the room rent of Sabari Guest House, too showed a slump to Rs 43.96 lakh during the period under review as against Rs 74 lakh during the corresponding period last season, the sources said.

Aravana plant remains shut down

The shutdown of the Aravana plant, which ceased production on Thursday, continued for the second day on Friday. The shutdown was due to poor sale of prasadam. Blocking of the pathway to prasadam counters with barricades at Lower Thirumuttom by the police authorities was the other reason for the sharp fall in prasadam sale.

Stay up to date on all the latest Kerala news with The New Indian Express App. Download now
(Get the news that matters from New Indian Express on WhatsApp. Click this link and hit 'Click to Subscribe'. Follow the instructions after that.)
TAGS
Sabarimala Sabarimala protests

Comments

Disclaimer : We respect your thoughts and views! But we need to be judicious while moderating your comments. All the comments will be moderated by the newindianexpress.com editorial. Abstain from posting comments that are obscene, defamatory or inflammatory, and do not indulge in personal attacks. Try to avoid outside hyperlinks inside the comment. Help us delete comments that do not follow these guidelines.

The views expressed in comments published on newindianexpress.com are those of the comment writers alone. They do not represent the views or opinions of newindianexpress.com or its staff, nor do they represent the views or opinions of The New Indian Express Group, or any entity of, or affiliated with, The New Indian Express Group. newindianexpress.com reserves the right to take any or all comments down at any time.

Videos
Huawei Mate 20 Pro phone. (Photo | EPS)
OH MY GIZMO: First look of Huawei Mate 20 Pro | Exclusive from the launch event
Kisan Rally March moving towards parliament Street in New Delhi on Friday. | (Shekhar Yadav | EPS)
Why are the farmers protesting? Here are their demands..
Gallery
Thousands of farmers from across the country, who have been camping at the Ramlila ground in New Delhi since Thursday, began their march to Parliament Street on Friday amid heavy policy deployment, to press for their demands, including debt relief and remunerative prices for their produce. (Photo | EPS/Shekhar Yadav)
Tamil Nadu farmers join rally in Delhi, start naked protest
Bollywood actors Tillotama Shome, Irrfan Khan and Rasika Duggal during the screening of film 'Qissa' in Mumbai. (File | PTI)
Here are some rare snaps of Bollywood star Irrfan Khan
flipboard facebook twitter whatsapp