14 days and counting: Kannur feels the adrenaline rush

By Express News Service

KANNUR: As the countdown has started for the grand inauguration of Kannur International Airport which is scheduled to be held on December 9, the district has entered into a festive mood and the authorities are leaving no stones unturned to make the event a memorable one. The preparations in connection with the inauguration of the airport, which will be projected by the LDF Government as one of its biggest achievements, have been going on in full swing with the active participation of the district administration and local governing bodies.

The airport spread over 2,000 acres will be inaugurated by Chief Minister Pinarayi Vijayan at 10 am. Union Minister Suresh Prabhu will also attend the function along with Industries Minister E P Jayarajan, Health Minister K K Shailaja and Ports Minister Ramachandran Kadannappally.

Since no private vehicles will be allowed to enter the airport precincts on the inaugural day, KIAL, in cooperation with the district administration, has arranged 60 buses - 40 KSRTC buses and 20 private buses - for ferrying visitors from Vayanthode and Mattannur bus stand. KIAL has also arranged a special vehicle for the first set of passengers to reach the airport to board the Air India Express flight to Abu Dhabi. They have been asked to reach Vayanthode at 6.30 am on December 9. They will be given a warm reception by KIAL officials. The first flight will be flagged off by the chief minister.

The government has arranged a string of entertainment programmes which include the performance of percussion maestro Mattannur Sankarankutty.

“This is a great occasion. A proud moment for all the people of Kannur,” said Hassan Kunhi, director of KIAL and a renowned businessman from the district.

“With this, the road to development will be opened up before the people of Kannur. More and more business ventures will take place and the tourism sector will also flourish,” he added.