Home States Kerala

14 days and counting: Kannur feels the adrenaline rush

The government has arranged a string of entertainment programmes which include the performance of percussion maestro Mattannur Sankarankutty. 

Published: 25th November 2018 01:04 AM  |   Last Updated: 25th November 2018 10:14 AM   |  A+A-

By Express News Service

KANNUR: As the countdown has started for the grand inauguration of Kannur International Airport which is scheduled to be held on December 9, the district has entered into a festive mood and the authorities are leaving no stones unturned to make the event a memorable one. The preparations in connection with the inauguration of the airport, which will be projected by the LDF Government as one of its biggest achievements, have been going on in full swing with the active participation of the district administration and local governing bodies. 

The airport spread over 2,000 acres will be inaugurated by Chief Minister Pinarayi Vijayan at 10 am. Union Minister Suresh Prabhu will also attend the function along with Industries Minister E P Jayarajan, Health Minister K K Shailaja and Ports Minister Ramachandran Kadannappally.

Since no private vehicles will be allowed to enter the airport precincts on the inaugural day, KIAL, in cooperation with the district administration, has arranged 60 buses - 40 KSRTC buses and 20 private buses - for ferrying visitors from Vayanthode and Mattannur bus stand. KIAL has also arranged a special vehicle for the first set of passengers to reach the airport to board the Air India Express flight to Abu Dhabi. They have been asked to reach Vayanthode at 6.30 am on December 9. They will be given a warm reception by KIAL officials. The first flight will be flagged off by the chief minister. 

The government has arranged a string of entertainment programmes which include the performance of percussion maestro Mattannur Sankarankutty. 

“This is a great occasion. A proud moment for all the people of Kannur,” said Hassan Kunhi, director of KIAL and a renowned businessman from the district. 

“With this, the road to development will be opened up before the people of Kannur. More and more business ventures will take place and the tourism sector will also flourish,” he added. 

Stay up to date on all the latest Kerala news with The New Indian Express App. Download now
(Get the news that matters from New Indian Express on WhatsApp. Click this link and hit 'Click to Subscribe'. Follow the instructions after that.)
TAGS
Kannur Airport Kerala aviation

Comments

Disclaimer : We respect your thoughts and views! But we need to be judicious while moderating your comments. All the comments will be moderated by the newindianexpress.com editorial. Abstain from posting comments that are obscene, defamatory or inflammatory, and do not indulge in personal attacks. Try to avoid outside hyperlinks inside the comment. Help us delete comments that do not follow these guidelines.

The views expressed in comments published on newindianexpress.com are those of the comment writers alone. They do not represent the views or opinions of newindianexpress.com or its staff, nor do they represent the views or opinions of The New Indian Express Group, or any entity of, or affiliated with, The New Indian Express Group. newindianexpress.com reserves the right to take any or all comments down at any time.

Videos
Huawei Mate 20 Pro phone. (Photo | EPS)
OH MY GIZMO: First look of Huawei Mate 20 Pro | Exclusive from the launch event
Kisan Rally March moving towards parliament Street in New Delhi on Friday. | (Shekhar Yadav | EPS)
Why are the farmers protesting? Here are their demands..
Gallery
Thousands of farmers from across the country, who have been camping at the Ramlila ground in New Delhi since Thursday, began their march to Parliament Street on Friday amid heavy policy deployment, to press for their demands, including debt relief and remunerative prices for their produce. (Photo | EPS/Shekhar Yadav)
Tamil Nadu farmers join rally in Delhi, start naked protest
Bollywood actors Tillotama Shome, Irrfan Khan and Rasika Duggal during the screening of film 'Qissa' in Mumbai. (File | PTI)
Here are some rare snaps of Bollywood star Irrfan Khan
flipboard facebook twitter whatsapp