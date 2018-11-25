Home States Kerala

60 Sabarimala pilgrims detained for violating prohibitory orders

Due to previous incidents of violence at the hill-top shrine, the police had imposed strict restrictions on the devotees at Sannidhanam.

Published: 25th November 2018 12:55 AM  |   Last Updated: 25th November 2018 12:55 AM   |  A+A-

The detained protesters are being taken to the Pamba police station, which is around 3.5-km downhill. (Photo | EPS/BP Deepu)

By PTI

SABARIMALA: Around 60 pilgrims, who breached the security zone near Sabarimala's 'vavarunada' area and started chanting prayers despite prohibitory orders, have been detained by the police.

The protesters were staying back near 'vavarunada' and chanting prayers, even as there was an imposition of Section 144 that prohibits assembly of more than four people at a spot, police said.

The detained protesters are being taken to the Pamba police station, which is around 3.5-km downhill.

Hundreds of protesters have been arrested in this first week of the annual two-month-long 'Mandala-Makaravilakku' season of Sabarimala, which commenced on November 17.

Earlier, the protesters detained in similar circumstances were arrested, taken to the Maniyar police camp and were sent to judicial custody by the court subsequently.

The shrine has been witnessing frenzied protest over the decision of the state government to implement the September 28 verdict of the Supreme Court allowing women of all ages to enter Sabarimala.

