Antony provides fodder to saffron party: Pinarayi

By Express News Service

THIRUVANANTHAPURAM: Accusing Congress veteran A K Antony of providing political fodder to the saffron party in Kerala, Chief Minister Pinarayi Vijayan termed the former’s statement on Sabarimala ill-motivated. In a strongly-worded Facebook post, Pinarayi termed Antony the reflection of Congress leaders who don the role of Congress during the day and BJP during night.

At a time when the High Court has approved the actions taken by the government in Sabarimala, Antony’s remark that the Chief Minister and the DGP are the reasons for creating tension at the hill shrine, is an attempt to mislead the people, Pinarayi said. It will facilitate BJP’s growth in the state, he added.

The measures taken by the government to protect the true devotees and provide them peaceful darshan have been appreciated by the court and society. The court has also made clear it’s the responsibility of the police to ensure the safety of devotees and take action against those who try to turn the temple into a conflict zone, he said.