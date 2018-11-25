Home States Kerala

Antony provides fodder to saffron party: Pinarayi Vijayan

In a strongly-worded Facebook post, Pinarayi termed Antony the reflection of Congress leaders who don the role of Congress during the day and BJP during night. 

Published: 25th November 2018

Kerala Chief Minister Pinarayi Vijayan (File photo | PTI)

By Express News Service

THIRUVANANTHAPURAM: Accusing Congress veteran AK Antony of providing political fodder to the saffron party in Kerala, Chief Minister Pinarayi Vijayan termed the former’s statement on Sabarimala ill-motivated. In a strongly-worded Facebook post, Pinarayi termed Antony the reflection of Congress leaders who don the role of Congress during the day and BJP during night. 

At a time when the High Court has approved the actions taken by the government in Sabarimala, Antony’s remark that the Chief Minister and the DGP are the reasons for creating tension at the hill shrine, is an attempt to mislead the people, Pinarayi said. It will facilitate BJP’s growth in the state, he added.  The measures taken by the government to protect the true devotees and provide them peaceful darshan have been appreciated by the court and the society.

The court has also made clear that it’s the responsibility of the police to ensure the safety of  devotees and take action against those who try to turn the temple into a conflict zone. It has further pointed out that the protesters too have a duty to ensure peaceful darshan at the temple.

Pinarayi said the government has provided all facilities to the devotees coming to the temple. “The Sangh Parivar forces are trying to create tension at Sabarimala. Antony’s party and its workers have been giving silent support to these agitators. With this statement, Antony has become the true reflection of Congressmen who play the role of BJP during night. Doesn’t he know about the Congressmen who are shifting base to the saffron party. Instead of exposing the real agitators, he has been blaming the CPM,” said Pinarayi.

The chief minister also criticised Antony for coming up with such low level allegations, feigning ignorance about the ongoing developments. “In fact, the Congress stance of supporting the Sangh Parivar violence, is what fuels Sangh Parivar’s actions,” he said.

