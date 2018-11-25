Home States Kerala

In the making! NORKA’s legal aid to Malayali expats in foreign jails

They should have work experience of at least two years in the country to which they have migrated. 

Published: 25th November 2018 08:01 AM  |   Last Updated: 25th November 2018 08:01 AM   |  A+A-

By Biju E Paul
Express News Service

ALAPPUZHA: Malayali expats languishing in prisons abroad, especially those in the GCC member-states and African countries without recourse to legal aid or understanding of the justice delivery system there, will soon be able to avail themselves of the assistance of legal liaison officers being recruited by the Non-Resident Keralaites Affairs(NORKA) Department. Applications from prospective candidates for appointment as legal liaison officers have been invited by the committee formed by Norka for the purpose.

K Harikrishnan Nampoothiri, Norka CEO, said the move follows the realisation  lack of legal assistance is posing immense hardship to expats in need of it.

“Several of the Malayalees incarcerated in prisons abroad have only  petty cases against them.  Lack of awareness regarding the local laws and communication problems are mainly to blame. So we will appoint legal experts, mainly those practising law in the respective country. The knowledge of local language is a must. The committee constituted by Norka for the purpose  will appoint the liaison officers on an honorary basis soon,” Harikrishnan said.

According to Johnson Mamalassery, Pravasi Malayali Federation vice president, “The move by Norka will be a huge relief to the Malayali expats lodged in foreign jails” . 

Though MoS, External Affairs VK Singh had informed Parliament there are around 7,737 Indian nationals lodged in foreign jails, Norka authorities said they do not have the exact number of Malayali inmates. Norka will ensure embassy assistance and services of liaison officers to those facing issues pertaining to passport, visa and  employment which will be taken up by the liaison officers. 

The main focus will be on the GCC countries, Iraq, and Central-East Asia. The cell will extend help  only to those who went abroad on employment visas. 

Those  on visit visa, hajj or umrah visa will not receive the assistance. The Malayali expats serving a sentence awarded  by a criminal court in a  foreign country earlier will not get the help. Law graduates having a minimum of two years’ professional practice, who are proficient in Malayalam and the language of the respective country, will be appointed as legal liaison officers.

They should have work experience of at least two years in the country to which they have migrated. 

Helping the hapless

  • Malayali expats languishing in prisons abroad, especially those in the GCC member-states and African countries, will get NORKA’s help
  • External Affairs V K Singh had informed Parliament there are around 7,737 Indian nationals lodged in foreign jails
  • Those  on visit visa, hajj or umrah visa will not receive the assistance. The Malayali expats serving a sentence awarded  by a criminal court in a  foreign country earlier will not get the help.
Stay up to date on all the latest Kerala news with The New Indian Express App. Download now
(Get the news that matters from New Indian Express on WhatsApp. Click this link and hit 'Click to Subscribe'. Follow the instructions after that.)
TAGS
NORKA Malayali legal help Non-Resident Keralaites Affairs Kerala NRI

Comments

Disclaimer : We respect your thoughts and views! But we need to be judicious while moderating your comments. All the comments will be moderated by the newindianexpress.com editorial. Abstain from posting comments that are obscene, defamatory or inflammatory, and do not indulge in personal attacks. Try to avoid outside hyperlinks inside the comment. Help us delete comments that do not follow these guidelines.

The views expressed in comments published on newindianexpress.com are those of the comment writers alone. They do not represent the views or opinions of newindianexpress.com or its staff, nor do they represent the views or opinions of The New Indian Express Group, or any entity of, or affiliated with, The New Indian Express Group. newindianexpress.com reserves the right to take any or all comments down at any time.

Videos
Huawei Mate 20 Pro phone. (Photo | EPS)
OH MY GIZMO: First look of Huawei Mate 20 Pro | Exclusive from the launch event
Kisan Rally March moving towards parliament Street in New Delhi on Friday. | (Shekhar Yadav | EPS)
Why are the farmers protesting? Here are their demands..
Gallery
Thousands of farmers from across the country, who have been camping at the Ramlila ground in New Delhi since Thursday, began their march to Parliament Street on Friday amid heavy policy deployment, to press for their demands, including debt relief and remunerative prices for their produce. (Photo | EPS/Shekhar Yadav)
Tamil Nadu farmers join rally in Delhi, start naked protest
Bollywood actors Tillotama Shome, Irrfan Khan and Rasika Duggal during the screening of film 'Qissa' in Mumbai. (File | PTI)
Here are some rare snaps of Bollywood star Irrfan Khan
flipboard facebook twitter whatsapp