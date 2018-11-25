In the making! NORKA’s legal aid to Malayali expats in foreign jails

Biju E Paul By

Express News Service

ALAPPUZHA: Malayali expats languishing in prisons abroad, especially those in the GCC member-states and African countries without recourse to legal aid or understanding of the justice delivery system there, will soon be able to avail themselves of the assistance of legal liaison officers being recruited by the Non-Resident Keralaites Affairs(NORKA) Department. Applications from prospective candidates for appointment as legal liaison officers have been invited by the committee formed by Norka for the purpose.

K Harikrishnan Nampoothiri, Norka CEO, said the move follows the realisation lack of legal assistance is posing immense hardship to expats in need of it.

“Several of the Malayalees incarcerated in prisons abroad have only petty cases against them. Lack of awareness regarding the local laws and communication problems are mainly to blame. So we will appoint legal experts, mainly those practising law in the respective country. The knowledge of local language is a must. The committee constituted by Norka for the purpose will appoint the liaison officers on an honorary basis soon,” Harikrishnan said.

According to Johnson Mamalassery, Pravasi Malayali Federation vice president, “The move by Norka will be a huge relief to the Malayali expats lodged in foreign jails” .

Though MoS, External Affairs VK Singh had informed Parliament there are around 7,737 Indian nationals lodged in foreign jails, Norka authorities said they do not have the exact number of Malayali inmates. Norka will ensure embassy assistance and services of liaison officers to those facing issues pertaining to passport, visa and employment which will be taken up by the liaison officers.

The main focus will be on the GCC countries, Iraq, and Central-East Asia. The cell will extend help only to those who went abroad on employment visas.

Those on visit visa, hajj or umrah visa will not receive the assistance. The Malayali expats serving a sentence awarded by a criminal court in a foreign country earlier will not get the help. Law graduates having a minimum of two years’ professional practice, who are proficient in Malayalam and the language of the respective country, will be appointed as legal liaison officers.

They should have work experience of at least two years in the country to which they have migrated.

