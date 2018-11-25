K Krishnankutty likely to be sworn as Kerala Water Minister on Tuesday 

By Express News Service

THIRUVANANTHAPURAM: Chittur MLA K Krishnankutty, who will replace Mathew T Thomas as the JD(S) representative in the Pinarayi Vijayan Cabinet, is likely to be sworn in on Tuesday evening. The dates will be finalised once Thomas formally demits office.

Chief Minister Pinarayi Vijayan has already received the letter from JD(S) national president HD Deve Gowda proposing the party’s new ministerial representative. Thomas is expected to hand over his resignation to the Chief Minister here on Monday.

Krishnankutty was expected to take over before the Assembly session beginning on Tuesday. “As per the Governor’s convenience, the swearing-in ceremony may take place most probably on Tuesday. He may not be available on the other days next week,” sources said.

Rumblings in JD(S)

The decision to replace Mathew T Thomas hasn’t put an end to the infighting within the party. Mathew T Thomas faction is clearly unhappy with the decision to replace him. A peeved Thomas told Express that he expected at the very least a text message from the party central leadership informing him of the decision. During his tenure the Water Resources Department was able to take up projects to the tune of around `9,500 crore, a rare achievement. Thomas was positive his successor will take off from where he left. The minister said the department was able to take up an array of projects during his tenure. Steps have already begun for two major initiatives - resource mobilisation post floods and desiltation.

On his earlier statement there was no previous understanding of relinquishing the post after two-and-a-half years, he said: “Since the party national president is already on the record on this, I don’t want to comment on the issue. I was informed of the decision over phone. I expected a text message, at least.”