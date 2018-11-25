Home States Kerala

K Krishnankutty likely to be sworn as Kerala Water Minister on Tuesday 

Chittur MLA K Krishnankutty, who will replace Mathew T Thomas as the JD(S) representative in the Pinarayi Vijayan Cabinet, is likely to be sworn in on Tuesday evening.

Published: 25th November 2018 07:56 AM  |   Last Updated: 25th November 2018 07:56 AM   |  A+A-

Krishnankutty(L) has been the general secretary of the JD(S).

By Express News Service

THIRUVANANTHAPURAM: Chittur MLA K Krishnankutty, who will replace Mathew T Thomas as the JD(S) representative in the Pinarayi Vijayan Cabinet, is likely to be sworn in on Tuesday evening. The dates will be finalised once Thomas formally demits office. 

K Krishnankutty

Chief Minister Pinarayi Vijayan has already received the letter from JD(S) national president HD Deve Gowda proposing the party’s new ministerial representative.  Thomas is expected to hand over his resignation to the Chief Minister here on Monday.  

Krishnankutty was expected to take over  before the Assembly session beginning on Tuesday. “As per the Governor’s convenience, the swearing-in ceremony may take place most probably on Tuesday. He may not be available on the other days next week,” sources said. 

Rumblings in JD(S)

The decision to replace Mathew T Thomas hasn’t  put an end to the infighting within the party. Mathew T Thomas faction is clearly unhappy with the decision to replace him. A peeved Thomas told Express that he expected at the very least a text message from the party central leadership informing him of the decision. During his tenure the Water Resources Department was able to take up projects to the tune of around `9,500 crore, a rare achievement. Thomas was positive his successor will take off from where he left. The minister said the department was able to take up an array of projects during his tenure. Steps have already begun for two major initiatives - resource mobilisation post floods and desiltation.   

On his earlier statement  there was no previous understanding of relinquishing the post after two-and-a-half years, he said: “Since the party national president is already on the record on this, I don’t want to comment on the issue. I was informed of the decision over phone. I expected a text message, at least.” 

Stay up to date on all the latest Kerala news with The New Indian Express App. Download now
(Get the news that matters from New Indian Express on WhatsApp. Click this link and hit 'Click to Subscribe'. Follow the instructions after that.)
TAGS
Kerala Water Minister K Krishnankutty Mathew T Thomas JD(S)

Comments

Disclaimer : We respect your thoughts and views! But we need to be judicious while moderating your comments. All the comments will be moderated by the newindianexpress.com editorial. Abstain from posting comments that are obscene, defamatory or inflammatory, and do not indulge in personal attacks. Try to avoid outside hyperlinks inside the comment. Help us delete comments that do not follow these guidelines.

The views expressed in comments published on newindianexpress.com are those of the comment writers alone. They do not represent the views or opinions of newindianexpress.com or its staff, nor do they represent the views or opinions of The New Indian Express Group, or any entity of, or affiliated with, The New Indian Express Group. newindianexpress.com reserves the right to take any or all comments down at any time.

Videos
Huawei Mate 20 Pro phone. (Photo | EPS)
OH MY GIZMO: First look of Huawei Mate 20 Pro | Exclusive from the launch event
Kisan Rally March moving towards parliament Street in New Delhi on Friday. | (Shekhar Yadav | EPS)
Why are the farmers protesting? Here are their demands..
Gallery
Thousands of farmers from across the country, who have been camping at the Ramlila ground in New Delhi since Thursday, began their march to Parliament Street on Friday amid heavy policy deployment, to press for their demands, including debt relief and remunerative prices for their produce. (Photo | EPS/Shekhar Yadav)
Tamil Nadu farmers join rally in Delhi, start naked protest
Bollywood actors Tillotama Shome, Irrfan Khan and Rasika Duggal during the screening of film 'Qissa' in Mumbai. (File | PTI)
Here are some rare snaps of Bollywood star Irrfan Khan
flipboard facebook twitter whatsapp