Kerala opposition vows to intensify agitation against KT Jaleel

He asked as to why the minister added BTech and PGDBA qualifications for this particular post.

Published: 25th November 2018 08:38 AM  |   Last Updated: 25th November 2018 08:38 AM   |  A+A-

KT Jaleel

Kerala Higher Education Minister KT Jaleel (Facebook photo)

By Express News Service

THIRUVANANTHAPURAM: Opposition leader Ramesh Chennithala has said that the Congress and the UDF will intensify the agitation against Higher Education Minister K T Jaleel, who has “grossly misused his official position” in appointing his close relative K T Adeeb as the General Manager of the Kerala State Minorities Development Finance Corporation (KSMDFC). 

Chennithala said that the issue cannot be seen as settled by the resignation of Adeeb and wondered as to why the Chief Minister is not taking action against Jaleel even after  producing all the documents. 

“Jaleel had earlier stated that his relative Adeeb was getting a salary of `1,10,000 in South Indian Bank and had joined KSMDFC at a lesser salary.  The records, however, show that he was getting a salary of `85,664 from the bank. This indicates that the minister was  lying blatantly,” said Chennithala.

Chennithala alleged that Jaleel had created a special file to appoint his relative in KSMDFC bypassing and flouting all rules as the original file for deputation was held up at the Finance Department. “Asked about this file through the RTI Act, the minister is refused to part with the details, and information is not available. There are possibilities that this file was either tampered with or even destroyed,” he said. 

Chennithala alleged that Jaleel, immediately after becoming the minister, dismissed the then general manager of the  KSMDFC and purposefully created a vacancy. It is clear that this post was allowed to remain vacant for two years just to appoint his relative, he said.

The minister had given a note in his own letterhead altering the educational qualifications required for the post in order to suit the qualifications of his relative, Chennithala said. He asked as to why the minister added BTech and PGDBA qualifications for this particular post.

