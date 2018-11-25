‘Kudumbashree has set a Kerala Model of women empowerment’

By Express News Service

KOZHIKODE: The Kudumbashree ‘Mahila Mall’ has set a new Kerala Model of women empowerment before the world, said Chief Minister Pinarayi Vijayan here on Saturday. He was inaugurating the first mall in the country fully operated by women in Kozhikode.

The Chief Minister said the initiative of the Kudumbashree is very significant particularly when some regressive minds are trying to avoid or replace women from certain sectors. “With this, the women fraternity of our society has proved that they are not behind anybody,” said Pinarayi.

The 36,000-sq ft Mahila mall has 105 shops on seven floors. Apart from this, the mall has a family counselling centre, cafe restaurant, women cooperative bank and training centre. An attractive feature of the mall is the Kudumbashree Micro Bazaar which has been set up by 25 Kudumbashree members.

Pinarayi said the women group has taught everybody that even malls can be constructed and operated by anybody.

“The concept of malls was a monopoly of corporates. This is what makes this initiative very special. Everything from manufacturing, distribution, marketing, sales and execution is carried out by women,” he said.

This initiative of the Kudumbashree members is going to be a model for the nation and there is no doubt the world would be looking to it with admiration, he added. The CM said," Kudumbashree has been contributing immensely to the development of the state in the past two decades. This is a model of women empowerment we are putting forth to the world."

“It is a proud moment for all of us that we see our women members are moving ahead through novel ways and achieving success. We want an empowered women community. They should be free and stand on their own. They should be empowered to share their ideas and concepts,” Pinarayi said.