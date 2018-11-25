Home States Kerala

‘Kudumbashree has set a Kerala Model of women empowerment’

The Kudumbashree ‘Mahila Mall’ has set a new Kerala Model of women empowerment before the world, said Chief Minister Pinarayi Vijayan here on Saturday.

Published: 25th November 2018 08:51 AM  |   Last Updated: 25th November 2018 08:51 AM   |  A+A-

Chief Minister Pinarayi Vijayan returning after inaugurating the Mahila Mall in Kozhikode on Saturday | Manu R Mavelil

By Express News Service

KOZHIKODE: The Kudumbashree ‘Mahila Mall’ has set a new Kerala Model of women empowerment before the world, said Chief Minister Pinarayi Vijayan here on Saturday. He was inaugurating the first mall in the country fully operated by women in Kozhikode.

The Chief Minister said the initiative of the Kudumbashree is very significant particularly when some regressive minds are trying to avoid or replace women from certain sectors. “With this, the women fraternity of our society has proved that they are not behind anybody,” said Pinarayi.

The 36,000-sq ft Mahila mall has 105 shops on seven floors. Apart from this, the mall has a family counselling centre, cafe restaurant, women cooperative bank and training centre. An attractive feature of the mall is the Kudumbashree Micro Bazaar which has been set up by 25 Kudumbashree members.

Pinarayi said the women group has taught everybody that even malls can be constructed and operated by anybody. 

“The concept of malls was a monopoly of corporates. This is what makes this initiative very special. Everything from manufacturing, distribution, marketing, sales and execution is carried out by women,” he said.

This initiative of the Kudumbashree members is going to be a model for the nation and there is no doubt the world would be looking to it with admiration, he added. The CM said," Kudumbashree has been contributing immensely to the development of the state in the past two decades. This is a model of women empowerment we are putting forth to the world."

“It is a proud moment for all of us that we see our women members are moving ahead through novel ways and achieving success. We want an empowered women community. They should be free and stand on their own. They should be empowered to share their ideas and concepts,” Pinarayi said.

Stay up to date on all the latest Kerala news with The New Indian Express App. Download now
(Get the news that matters from New Indian Express on WhatsApp. Click this link and hit 'Click to Subscribe'. Follow the instructions after that.)
TAGS
Kudumbashree Kerala women empowerment Mahila mall

Comments

Disclaimer : We respect your thoughts and views! But we need to be judicious while moderating your comments. All the comments will be moderated by the newindianexpress.com editorial. Abstain from posting comments that are obscene, defamatory or inflammatory, and do not indulge in personal attacks. Try to avoid outside hyperlinks inside the comment. Help us delete comments that do not follow these guidelines.

The views expressed in comments published on newindianexpress.com are those of the comment writers alone. They do not represent the views or opinions of newindianexpress.com or its staff, nor do they represent the views or opinions of The New Indian Express Group, or any entity of, or affiliated with, The New Indian Express Group. newindianexpress.com reserves the right to take any or all comments down at any time.

Videos
Huawei Mate 20 Pro phone. (Photo | EPS)
OH MY GIZMO: First look of Huawei Mate 20 Pro | Exclusive from the launch event
Kisan Rally March moving towards parliament Street in New Delhi on Friday. | (Shekhar Yadav | EPS)
Why are the farmers protesting? Here are their demands..
Gallery
Thousands of farmers from across the country, who have been camping at the Ramlila ground in New Delhi since Thursday, began their march to Parliament Street on Friday amid heavy policy deployment, to press for their demands, including debt relief and remunerative prices for their produce. (Photo | EPS/Shekhar Yadav)
Tamil Nadu farmers join rally in Delhi, start naked protest
Bollywood actors Tillotama Shome, Irrfan Khan and Rasika Duggal during the screening of film 'Qissa' in Mumbai. (File | PTI)
Here are some rare snaps of Bollywood star Irrfan Khan
flipboard facebook twitter whatsapp