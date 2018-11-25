Home States Kerala

Lack of amenities hinders pilgrims

Published: 25th November 2018 01:18 AM  |   Last Updated: 25th November 2018 08:06 AM

By Krishnachand K
Express News Service

PAMPA: After a week of low turnout, Pampa witnessed huge rush of devotees on Saturday. 
However, pilgrims were hampered by the state government’s failure to provide sufficient amenities at Pampa.

At present, there are 256 toilets at Pampa near Manappuram. But this is not enough to cater to the inflow of pilgrims. Many said they had to wait for hours in front of toilets and some even had to rely on public places to answer nature’s call.

The construction and maintenance works at various places are also creating hardship for the pilgrims as they have to wade through debris and dust while walking from Triveni bridge to Ganapathy temple.  “We are coming from Chittur in Andhra Pradesh. There are 25 people in our team. For the past one hour we have not been able to use the toilets,” said Veerayya, a pilgrim. “Moreover, we are unable to take a dip in Pampa due to low water level,” he said.   Pilgrims are also hindered by the lack of adequate drinking water kiosks. “There are a few drinking water kiosks here. They can’t cater to the heavy pilgrim inflow.

The authorities should install more kiosks at the earliest,” said Ramamurthy, a pilgrim from Tamil Nadu.  Meanwhile, the PWD authorities said the present works would be completed with in a week. “The works are nearing completion. The project to remove sand and silt from the river bed to increase depth is underway. Broken pipelines will be repaired very soon,” said a PWD officer on condition of anonymity.  

