Namajapam: 30 held at Sannidhanam

By Express News Service

SABARIMALA: In continuing police crackdown on pilgrims defying ban orders in Sabarimala, 30 people were rounded up at the Sannidhanam late on Saturday evening for conducting namajapam. Those arrested were later taken to Pampa under police cover after the rendering of Harivarasanam.

The namajapam was conducted in front of the Vavaru nada and outside the barricade after a group of pilgrims split into two around 10.15 pm. Pilgrims are presently barred from assembling at the thirumuttam and Vavaru nada. There was a huge posse of police deployed there from 9 30 pm. Sannidhanam SP Pratheesh Kumar spoke with the devotees and arrested them for violating Section 144.

Court declines Surendran’s bail plea

Pampa: BJP general secretary K Surendran, who was jailed on charges of conspiring to attack a 52-year-old devotee at Sannidhanam in Sabarimala on Chithira Attavishesham day, was denied bail by the Ranni Judicial First Class Magistrate on Saturday.