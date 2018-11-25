Home States Kerala

Rahul Easwar denied nod to visit Sabarimala

Rahul Easwar on Saturday was blocked by police at Nilakkal while en route to the Ayyappa temple.

Published: 25th November 2018 08:54 AM

Activist Rahul Easwar (Photo | PTI)

By Express News Service

NILAKKAL: Rahul Easwar on Saturday was blocked by police at Nilakkal while en route to the Ayyappa temple. The police action was meant to avert the possible security issues which may arise in the event of Rahul reaching the hill shrine.

The incident occurred around 3 pm when Rahul came with the Irumudikettu to have darshan at the temple. The personnel on duty  at the check point in Nilakkal stopped him and denied permission to proceed. 

Rahul refused to pay heed and instead tried to convince the police about Ranni court’s permission to visit the temple.  However, the officers refused to budge. “I have come here to visit the temple with Irumudikettu.

But the police stopped me without any valid reason. The Ranni court had granted me permission to visit the temple. The police action is highly condemnable and I will approach the court on Monday,” he said. 

Rahul Easwar Sabarimala

