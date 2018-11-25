Home States Kerala

Security curbs hit pilgrim flow thru Sathram-Pulmedu route

Published: 25th November 2018 01:22 AM  |   Last Updated: 25th November 2018 08:06 AM   |  A+A-

By P T Mohanan Pillai
Express News Service

SABARIMALA: Unprecedented security restrictions imposed by police at Sathram has impacted the flow of pilgrims through the traditional forest trekking path of Sathram-Pulmedu.

At the Sathram check post, pilgrims are forced to submit an undertaking that they would leave Sabarimala within six hours after darshan. The police have also made it mandatory to provide identity cards to get clearance. Police also take a group photo of the pilgrims.

Due to the tight security, the number of pilgrims given entry clearance slipped to a low of 370 as against 1,157 given clearance in the first seven days of Mandala season last year. 

Though the Forest Department has set up facilities to distribute drinking water at Sathram, Uppupara and Pulmedu, there are no outlet to supply snacks and beverages like lemon juice along the six-hour-long trek to Sannidhanam.

No clearance for ABASS: The Forest Department has not given clearance for the Akhila Bharatha Ayyappa Seva Sangham (ABASS) to open a free food facility at Uppupara. ABASS general secretary Velayudhan Nair said a delegation from the organisation will meet the Forest Minister for getting clearance.

