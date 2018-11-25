Was Travancore Devaswom Board kept in the dark on women’s entry for two days?

By Express News Service

THIRUVANANTHAPURAM: Travancore Devaswom Board (TDB) president A Padmakumar told Express it was not aware of the state government informing the High Court about providing women of all ages two days to enter Sabarimala temple.

Asked about Opposition leader Ramesh Chennithala’s allegation that the TDB and state government are hand in glove and cheating devotees by giving different appeals in the High Court and Supreme Court, Padmakumar said: “As I said TDB doesn’t have any idea of the government informing the High Court about allowing women of all ages to enter Sabarimala for two days during the season.

As far as we’re concerned, we’ve sought more time in the Supreme Court to implement its verdict and are waiting to hear on the same from it.” The state government had informed the High Court that two days could be set apart for the entry of women of restricted age to Sabarimala during the pilgrim season. The court was hearing a petition filed by four women devotees seeking protection of women of all age groups to pray at Sabarimala temple.

The four women --- Reshma Nishanth, Shanila Sajeesh, V S Dhanya and Surya M --- had petitioned the court they were observing the penance for entering the hill shrine ever since the Supreme Court order came. However, on the basis of protests carried out by goons and henchmen, they could not go to the shrine and wanted the court to direct the government to give them protection for a smooth entry into the temple.

Pressure on TDB to toe govt line

Sabarimala: The Travancore Devaswom Board (TDB) is under pressure to toe the state government’s line on allowing entry of women in the restricted age to Lord Ayyappa Temple for two days. The government’s stance was conveyed through the Advocate General to TDB counsel. However, TDB president A Padmakumar is wary of toeing the government line by raising the petition filed before the Supreme Court seeking time to implement the order allowing women of all ages in the temple, a reliable source said. On the other hand, TDB member K P Sankaradas is ready to accept the government stance, the source said. Sankaradas said he would support if the TDB holds a meeting to take a decision in this regard.