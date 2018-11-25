WCC plea: A.M.M.A hires lawyer 

By Express News Service

KOCHI: The executive committee members of the Association of Malayalam Movie Artists (A.M.M.A), who held a meeting here in Kochi on Saturday, focused on the stage show that the organisation will be conducting at Dubai in December. Though the meeting was expected to discuss the demands put forth by the Women in Cinema Collective (WCC), the office-bearers of A.M.M.A said they mainly focused on the stage show.

A.M.M.A president Mohanlal told reporters that the organisation has already hired a lawyer to follow up the legal proceedings in connection with the petition filed by WCC members. Two of the active members of WCC, Rima Kallingal and Padma Priya, had filed a petition in Kerala High Court seeking the formation of an internal committee to prevent sexual harassment in the film field. They had also made A.M.M.A as a respondent in the petition.

“The lawyer will present A.M.M.A’s version before the court,” added Mohanlal. Regarding reinstating the actresses, including the survivor in the actress-abduction case, Mohanlal said the issue was not discussed at the Executive. “However, the common stance of the members is that they should be reinstated if they really wish to come back to the organisation,” he added.

Asked whether they want to apologise to the members, Mohanlal said “apology’ is a word that should be used only at important situations or if it is necessary. “There is no need to utter ‘sorry’, ‘sorry’ in all the situations,” he added.