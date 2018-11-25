Home States Kerala

WCC plea: A.M.M.A hires lawyer 

Though the meeting was expected to discuss the demands put forth by the Women in Cinema Collective (WCC), the office-bearers of A.M.M.A said they mainly focused on the stage show.

Published: 25th November 2018 08:04 AM  |   Last Updated: 25th November 2018 08:04 AM   |  A+A-

Actor Mohanlal briefing media after the A.M.M.A executive meeting in Kochi on Saturday | Albin Mathew

By Express News Service

KOCHI: The executive committee members of the Association of Malayalam Movie Artists (A.M.M.A), who held a meeting here in Kochi on Saturday, focused on the stage show that the organisation will be conducting at Dubai in December. Though the meeting was expected to discuss the demands put forth by the Women in Cinema Collective (WCC), the office-bearers of A.M.M.A said they mainly focused on the stage show.

A.M.M.A president Mohanlal told reporters that the organisation has already hired a lawyer to follow up the legal proceedings in connection with the petition filed by WCC members. Two of the active members of WCC, Rima Kallingal and Padma Priya, had filed a petition in Kerala High Court seeking the formation of an internal committee to prevent sexual harassment in the film field. They had also made A.M.M.A as a respondent in the petition. 

“The lawyer will present A.M.M.A’s version before the court,” added Mohanlal. Regarding reinstating the actresses, including the survivor in the actress-abduction case, Mohanlal said the issue was not discussed at the Executive. “However, the common stance of the members is that they should be reinstated if they really wish to come back to the organisation,” he added.

Asked whether they want to apologise to the members, Mohanlal said “apology’ is a word that should be used only at important situations or if it is necessary. “There is no need to utter ‘sorry’, ‘sorry’ in all the situations,” he added.

Stay up to date on all the latest Kerala news with The New Indian Express App. Download now
(Get the news that matters from New Indian Express on WhatsApp. Click this link and hit 'Click to Subscribe'. Follow the instructions after that.)
TAGS
Association of Malayalam Movie Artists AMMA Women in Cinema Collective WCC

Comments

Disclaimer : We respect your thoughts and views! But we need to be judicious while moderating your comments. All the comments will be moderated by the newindianexpress.com editorial. Abstain from posting comments that are obscene, defamatory or inflammatory, and do not indulge in personal attacks. Try to avoid outside hyperlinks inside the comment. Help us delete comments that do not follow these guidelines.

The views expressed in comments published on newindianexpress.com are those of the comment writers alone. They do not represent the views or opinions of newindianexpress.com or its staff, nor do they represent the views or opinions of The New Indian Express Group, or any entity of, or affiliated with, The New Indian Express Group. newindianexpress.com reserves the right to take any or all comments down at any time.

Videos
Huawei Mate 20 Pro phone. (Photo | EPS)
OH MY GIZMO: First look of Huawei Mate 20 Pro | Exclusive from the launch event
Kisan Rally March moving towards parliament Street in New Delhi on Friday. | (Shekhar Yadav | EPS)
Why are the farmers protesting? Here are their demands..
Gallery
Thousands of farmers from across the country, who have been camping at the Ramlila ground in New Delhi since Thursday, began their march to Parliament Street on Friday amid heavy policy deployment, to press for their demands, including debt relief and remunerative prices for their produce. (Photo | EPS/Shekhar Yadav)
Tamil Nadu farmers join rally in Delhi, start naked protest
Bollywood actors Tillotama Shome, Irrfan Khan and Rasika Duggal during the screening of film 'Qissa' in Mumbai. (File | PTI)
Here are some rare snaps of Bollywood star Irrfan Khan
flipboard facebook twitter whatsapp